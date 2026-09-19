Kalyan: KDMC Demolishes 6 Unauthorised Rooms, 5 Plinths In Balyani As Illegal Construction Drive Intensifies

Civic officials demolished unauthorised structures in Pawar Nagar, Balyani, during KDMC’s ongoing enforcement drive | File Photo

Kalyan, September 19, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has intensified action against unauthorised constructions in its ‘A’ ward, with civic officials demolishing six unauthorised rooms and five plinths in the Pawar Nagar area of Balyani.

The action was carried out near the Vadodara Expressway after the civic administration identified the structures as unauthorised. A team from the ‘A’ ward demolished the structures as part of the ongoing drive against illegal constructions.

The operation was conducted on the directions of KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal and under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (Unauthorised Construction Control) Prasad Borkar.

Rathod Steps Up Enforcement

The latest action comes after Anita Rathod took charge as Assistant Commissioner of the ‘A’ ward. Since assuming the post, Rathod has initiated action against unauthorised constructions in the ward.

Earlier, the civic administration had also taken action against an unauthorised construction that had been started on a reserved plot in the area.

The KDMC has indicated that action against unauthorised constructions will continue as part of its enforcement drive. The recent demolitions in Balyani are part of the civic administration’s efforts to prevent unauthorised development and enforce planning regulations in the ward.

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The action has also drawn attention to the civic administration’s scrutiny of unauthorised constructions in the area. Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Jaywant Chaudhary was suspended over allegations of failing to take action in connection with the matter.

With the civic administration stepping up enforcement under the new ward-level leadership, further action against unauthorised structures in the ‘A’ ward is expected.

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