Kalyan: KDMC collects over Rs 3 lakh as fine from citizens violating COVID norms

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) continued its action against citizens roaming in public places without mask and collected over Rs.3 lakh as fines in the last 5 days.

"Around Rs 3.46 lakh was recovered as fine by the KDMC in the last five days, during the special drive to keep check on citizens commuting without masks. The above mentioned amount was recovered from a total of 693 people within malls, markets, general stores and other public areas located in wards of the Kalyan-Dombivli area," said civic officials.

"The marshals have been deployed in public places in each of the wards to keep strict vigil on citizens violating Covid norms. During last week too, KDMC had recovered around Rs 4 lakh of fine during a similar drive," added the official.

Continuous announcements and awareness is being spread within market areas and shops of social distancing, sanitisation, covering of the face with masks, informed the official.