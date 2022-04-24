Kalyan: KDMC announces 12-hour water cut in its jurisdiction on 26th April

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials today informed all the residents through a press release and messages that the areas in Kalyan and Dombivli will be facing 12-hour water cut on Tuesday (April 26).

The civic body in its press release stated that "In order to undertake the repairs and restoration work at KDMC's Barave, Mohili, Netivali and Titwala, water treatment plant the water supply in Kalyan and Dombivli East and West will remain suspended on April 26 from 8 am to 8 pm."

The KDMC officials urged and appealed to all the residents of KDMC jurisdiction to use water sparingly during the next few days and also store adequate water for daily needs.

Rakesh Singh, a resident of Kalyan said, "As of now the KDMC has appealed to us to store adequate water for daily needs, but water cut has now been a daily affair for KDMC jurisdiction residents and it should be looked into on a priority basis."

ALSO READ Many colonies in Bhopal go sans water as supply lines cut

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:23 PM IST