Many colonies in Bhopal go sans water as supply lines cut

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies are getting water through taps as Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has disconnected the supply lines in some wards due to non-payment of taxes.

The affected households are located in Ward-11, 17, 18, 40, 41, 53, 55 and 63. People affected by the BMC’s organized protests against the civic body twice in last one week.

AR Pawar, who is responsible for water supply in BMC, said that the supply lines are being disconnected due to non-payment of taxes.

According to protesters, many people who have paid their taxes but still the corporation has disconnected the water lines to their houses.

MLA Arif Masood also discussed the issue with ward officers and termed this act of the corporation as violation of human rights.

Pawar said the civic body is supplying clean and safe water in its full capacity but the public claim that they are getting contaminated water that too once in 2 days, especially in the areas of old city.

According to Pawar, there will be no shortage of water in the city this summer.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:08 PM IST