Kalyan Infant Abduction Hoax Unravelled: Mother Lied About Kidnapping, Baby Safe With Grandparents In Varanasi |

Kalyan: What initially appeared to be a shocking case of a six-month-old infant being kidnapped from his mother's lap outside Kalyan railway station has taken a dramatic turn, with police uncovering that the alleged abduction was entirely fabricated. Investigators found that the child was never in Kalyan and had been safely staying with his maternal grandparents in Varanasi, exposing the woman's complaint as false.

Mother's Complaint Sparked Panic

The case had triggered panic across Kalyan after 21-year-old Roshni Suraj Sahu approached the Mahatma Phule Police Station claiming that her six-month-old son Aryan had been kidnapped while she was asleep beneath the flyover outside Kalyan railway station. She also alleged that her mobile phone had been stolen during the incident.

According to the complaint, Roshni told police that she had left her husband following a domestic dispute in Vapi, Gujarat, and had travelled to Kalyan to meet a friend. Since it was late at night and she had no place to stay, she allegedly slept under the flyover near the railway station with her infant in her lap. When she woke up the next morning, she claimed that both her son and her mobile phone were missing.

Five Teams Launched Manhunt

Considering the seriousness of the allegation involving the kidnapping of an infant, senior police officers immediately launched an extensive investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashok Honmane constituted five special teams to trace the child. Police personnel began scanning CCTV footage from Kalyan railway station, nearby roads, bus stands and adjoining areas while simultaneously verifying the woman's movements.

However, the investigation took a surprising turn after officers carefully analysed CCTV footage from the railway station. The footage clearly showed that Roshni had arrived in Kalyan without any child. There was no visual evidence of her carrying an infant while getting off the train, contradicting the entire kidnapping narrative.

Baby Left in Varanasi

During further interrogation and verification, police discovered that the woman had not brought her son to Kalyan at all. Instead, she had left six-month-old Aryan with her parents in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, before travelling to Maharashtra. This revelation completely dismantled her kidnapping claim.

Senior Police Inspector Baliram Singh Pardeshi of Mahatma Phule Police Station said the investigation established that the infant was safe with his maternal grandparents in Varanasi and had never been abducted. Following confirmation, a police team was immediately dispatched to Varanasi to take custody of the child and complete all legal formalities.

Team Reaches Varanasi to Bring Child

According to police sources, the team reached Varanasi on Sunday morning, secured the child after completing the required legal procedures and is bringing him back to Kalyan.

With the kidnapping theory now ruled out, investigators have shifted their focus to the motive behind the alleged conspiracy. Police suspect that the false complaint may have been part of a larger plan, although the exact reason is yet to be established.

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Family to Be Questioned Thoroughly

Speaking on the development, Senior PI Baliram Singh Pardeshi said the police would thoroughly question the woman and her family members after the child is brought to Kalyan. We are investigating who was involved in this conspiracy and what the motive was behind lodging a false kidnapping complaint. The complete picture will emerge after questioning the family and examining all circumstances," he said.

Police are also examining whether the false complaint was filed to mislead authorities in connection with a domestic dispute or whether there were any other intentions behind creating panic through a fabricated kidnapping story.

The sensational case, which initially prompted a massive police search operation and generated widespread concern among the public, has now turned into an investigation into the filing of a false complaint and the conspiracy behind it. Authorities are expected to initiate appropriate legal action after completing the inquiry.

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