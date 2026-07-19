CBI Registers Fresh Case Against Nashik Army Auditor For Taking Bribes To Clear Genuine Payments Of Personnel

The CBI has registered two fresh bribery cases against defence accounts officials and an auditor posted at the Army Aviation Centre in Nashik | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against an auditor posted at the pay and account office, army aviation centre (AAC) Nashik for allegedly taking undue advantage from the army personnel to make timely disbursement of their genuine payments.

Bribes for Timely Disbursement

According to the CBI, on receipt of a reliable information from reliable sources that officials posted at pay and account office, Artillery/AAC, Nashik, in connivance of unknown officers were obtaining undue advantage from the Army personnel to pay money for the timely disbursement of the genuine payments.

The agency officials also learnt that the officers and officials posted there were taking bribes in their bank accounts and in the bank accounts of their known persons, family members and friends. A joint surprise check was conducted in November 2024, at the office premises of Artillery/AAC Division, Nashik in order to verify the said information, by a team of CBI officers, officers nominated by Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Army), Pune.

Mobile Data Revealed Criminality

Scrutiny of data of Mobile phone of auditor A.K. Meena revealed criminality on his part after which a case was registered by the CBI against Meena in April 2025. During the course of investigation of the said case, the mobile phone of the accused A.K. Meena was seized and the data of the mobile phone was extracted.

"Further, scrutiny of the said data revealed fresh conspiracy in the form of incriminating chats held between the accused A.K. Meena and a retired Army personnel. A fresh case has been registered by CBI against Meena on charges of criminal conspiracy, bribing of public servant, taking undue advantage, to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence, obtaining undue advantage without consideration by public servant, abetment," said a CBI official.

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