Kalyan Illegal Construction Row: Yusuf Heights Files Go Missing From KDMC Record Room, Forensic Probe Launched

Forensic officials inspect KDMC headquarters after key Yusuf Heights construction files reportedly went missing from the civic record room | File Photo

Kalyan, Feb 26: The high-profile illegal construction controversy surrounding Yusuf Heights in Kalyan has escalated after crucial documents linked to the project allegedly went missing from the record room of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The disappearance of official files from the civic body’s headquarters has triggered alarm within administrative circles and intensified scrutiny over the functioning of the Town Planning Department.

Missing approvals and records

According to sources, the missing documents pertain to approvals and records related to Yusuf Heights, a building already embroiled in controversy over alleged illegal construction on reserved land.

The matter came to light after the file could not be traced in the municipal record room despite repeated internal searches. Soon after, the issue was formally escalated.

Taking serious cognisance of the development, a forensic team from the state Home Department visited the KDMC headquarters and initiated a comprehensive probe.

The team reportedly took temporary control of the record room, examined registers, verified document entries, and scanned CCTV footage installed in and around the section.

Several officials and employees, particularly from the Town Planning wing, were questioned as part of the preliminary inquiry. Investigators are examining whether the file was misplaced due to procedural lapses or deliberately removed to suppress critical evidence.

More files under cloud

Sources further claim that the issue may not be limited to a single file. Documents related to another controversial structure, Mariam Tower, are also said to be untraceable.

The reported disappearance of two important building files has deepened suspicion and placed the Town Planning Department under the scanner.

Administrative insiders have not ruled out the possibility of serious negligence or even collusion.

A complaint regarding the missing documents was registered earlier this week at Bazarpeth Police Station. Police officials confirmed that a statement has been recorded from Town Planning surveyor Kunal Shasane, who claimed that he had handed over the concerned files to his senior officers in the department.

Further statements from other officials are likely to be recorded as the probe progresses.

Builder faces multiple cases

Apart from Yusuf Heights, another project, JM Tower, has also faced allegations of being constructed on reserved land.

The civic body had earlier registered two cases under the MRTP Act against builder Salman Anish Dolare and his associates. Additionally, flat purchasers have filed three separate cheating complaints against the developer. According to police records, at least six cases are currently registered against the builder, who is reportedly absconding.

The disappearance of sensitive files from within a municipal headquarters has raised serious concerns over administrative accountability and transparency.

Opposition voices have alleged that the missing records could point to an attempt to shield influential interests or weaken ongoing legal proceedings. Civic activists have demanded a time-bound and independent inquiry to ensure that responsibility is fixed.

Also Watch:

With the forensic examination underway, attention is now focused on the forthcoming report. If evidence of deliberate tampering or destruction of records emerges, senior officials within the department could face stringent legal and departmental action.

