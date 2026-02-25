Kalyan Civic Scandal: Illegal 10-Storey Building File Goes Missing From KDMC Records, FIR Registered Over Suspected Evidence Tampering

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Kalyan, Feb 25: In a serious administrative lapse that has raised questions over record security within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the official file of the controversial 10-storey “Yusuf Heights” building in Kalyan West has gone missing from the civic body’s archives.

Following a formal complaint by a municipal official, the Bazarpeth Police Station has registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the disappearance of the crucial documents.

RTI request reveals disappearance

The matter came to light after an RTI application was filed seeking detailed information regarding permissions, layout approvals, and related documents of Yusuf Heights, a multi-storey building located near Maulvi Compound in the Retibunder area of Kalyan West.

When the Town Planning Department initiated a search to furnish the requested information, officials discovered that the original file linked to the building was untraceable in the records section.

Junior Engineer Dnyaneshwar Adke subsequently lodged a complaint with Bazarpeth police, stating that the file had either been deliberately destroyed or unlawfully removed.

The civic administration has expressed suspicion that the disappearance may not be accidental, particularly given the controversial background of the project.

Land reservations and alleged violations

According to KDMC’s Development Plan records, the land on which Yusuf Heights stands was reserved for public purposes. Of the total plot, 376 square metres were earmarked for housing the homeless, while an adjoining 115 square metres were reserved for a playground. Despite these reservations, the 10-storey structure was allegedly developed between 2012 and 2014.

Investigations into the project had earlier revealed that the building was constructed using allegedly forged documents. Authorities claim that fabricated building plans were submitted to the municipal corporation and that an occupancy certificate (OC) was also fraudulently prepared to create the impression that due permissions had been obtained. The landowner, Asmat Maulvi, along with power-of-attorney holder Salman Dolare, allegedly carried out the development.

Financial losses and prior case

The project also led to financial losses for buyers. Around 10 investors reportedly paid a total of Rs 1.82 crore for flats in the building. They later alleged that they were cheated after irregularities in permissions surfaced. Two years ago, Bazarpeth police registered a cheating case in connection with the matter. Salman Dolare is currently absconding.

Probe underway

The sudden disappearance of the municipal file has now intensified suspicions that there may have been an attempt to suppress evidence linked to the illegal construction and alleged fraud. Investigators are expected to examine whether any municipal staff played a role in the disappearance of the records.

Police officials have confirmed that a probe is underway to trace the missing file and identify those responsible. The case has once again highlighted concerns over illegal constructions in Kalyan and the need for stronger safeguards in civic record management systems.

