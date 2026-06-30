Kalyan: Hundreds March To KDMC Headquarters As Buddha Bhumi Foundation Intensifies Land Dispute Protest

Hundreds of Buddha Bhumi Foundation supporters marched to the KDMC headquarters demanding transfer of disputed land and action against officials | File Photo

Kalyan, June 29: Escalating its ongoing protest over a long-standing land dispute, the Buddha Bhumi Foundation on Monday staged a massive Jan Aakrosh Morcha (Public Outrage March) to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) headquarters, drawing hundreds of Buddhist followers and prompting heavy police deployment around the civic headquarters.

The Foundation has been staging an indefinite sit-in outside the KDMC headquarters since June 15, demanding that the land currently being used by the organisation be officially transferred to it and that action be initiated against officials allegedly responsible for what it describes as an "illegal demolition drive."

Hundreds Join Protest March

Led by Foundation chief Bhante Gautamratna Mahathero, hundreds of supporters assembled at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan on Monday morning before marching towards the KDMC headquarters.

The procession halted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, where participants paid floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before continuing their march.

Anticipating large-scale participation, police deployed a strong security presence around the civic headquarters. Roads leading to the KDMC building were temporarily closed to traffic to maintain law and order during the demonstration.

As the protesters reached the municipal headquarters, they raised slogans against the Municipal Commissioner and the local Member of Parliament. They also accused MLA Balaji Kinikar of allegedly misleading the Maharashtra Legislature regarding the issue.

Foundation Reiterates Demands

Addressing the media, Bhante Gautamratna Mahathero reiterated the Foundation's demands, stating that the land being used by the Buddha Bhumi Foundation should be legally handed over to the organisation. He further demanded legal action against administrative officials allegedly involved in the demolition carried out on the disputed land.

Mahathero also alleged that several trees were cut during the demolition exercise and sought departmental action against the officials responsible. Additionally, he demanded the suspension of officers who allegedly mistreated Buddhist monks during the operation and called for criminal cases to be registered against them for allegedly hurting religious and community sentiments.

Memorandum Submitted To KDMC

Following the march, a delegation of the Buddha Bhumi Foundation met the KDMC Municipal Commissioner and submitted a memorandum detailing the organisation's demands.

The protest remained peaceful under tight police security, though the Foundation made it clear that its agitation would continue until the administration responds positively to its demands regarding the land dispute and action against the concerned officials.

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The demonstration marks a significant escalation in the Foundation's ongoing campaign, which has entered its third week, placing increasing pressure on the civic administration to resolve the contentious issue.

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