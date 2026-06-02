Kalyan Flyover Row: KDMC And Buddhabhoomi Foundation Clash Over Demolition Drive As Buddhists Allege Religious Sentiments Hurt |

Kalyan: A major controversy has erupted in Kalyan over the proposed four-lane flyover connecting Prem Auto and Vitthalwadi, with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Buddhabhoomi Foundation locked in a bitter dispute following a demolition drive conducted for the infrastructure project.

Foundation accuses administration of unjust operation without adequate notice

The civic body's action to remove alleged encroachments and obstacles along the proposed flyover alignment has triggered protests, demonstrations and strong opposition from members of the Buddhabhoomi Foundation, who have accused the administration of carrying out an unjust and insensitive operation without adequate notice. KDMC, however, has firmly rejected the allegations and asserted that the drive was conducted strictly in accordance with legal procedures.

The dispute centres around a parcel of land at Valdhuni, where civic authorities recently undertook clearance work to facilitate the flyover project. The operation led to tension on the site, with activists and local residents staging protests over the past two days and raising slogans against the administration.

KDMC Commissioner says land is owned by municipal corporation

Amid the growing controversy, KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal addressed a press conference to present the civic body's position. According to Goyal, the land required for the flyover project is owned by the municipal corporation and its ownership is duly recorded in official land records. He stated that notices had been issued before the action was taken and that multiple discussions had been held with representatives of the Buddhabhoomi Foundation regarding the proposed clearance work.

The commissioner further clarified that four statues of Gautam Buddha and other materials located within the affected area were carefully removed and safely handed over to representatives of the foundation. He also stated that the administration remains open to discussions if the foundation wishes to raise any further concerns regarding the project.

Foundation claims three Buddha statues and stupas destroyed

However, the Buddhabhoomi Foundation has strongly disputed the civic body's claims. The organisation has alleged that the demolition was carried out without completing the required legal process and resulted in the destruction of several religious, cultural and social structures associated with the Buddhist community.

According to foundation representatives, the action led to the removal or damage of three Buddha statues, three Buddhist stupas, a replica of the historic Bhima Koregaon memorial, Panchsheel religious symbols, a monks' residence, a dharamshala, the Maitreya Buddha Vihar, agricultural land, trees and other structures within the premises.

Foundation demands criminal cases against Commissioner and officials

The foundation has further claimed that the action has hurt the religious sentiments of Buddhists and has demanded accountability from those involved in the operation. It has called for legal action and criminal cases against KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, concerned municipal officials, police personnel, office-bearers of Pune-based TNT Infra Private Limited the company associated with the flyover project and other individuals allegedly involved in the demolition drive.

With both sides maintaining sharply contrasting versions of events, the issue has assumed significant social and political sensitivity. Civic officials continue to insist that the project is essential for easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the region, while members of the foundation are demanding justice and protection of what they describe as important religious and cultural assets.

As the standoff intensifies, attention is now focused on the legal and administrative steps that may follow. The outcome of the dispute could have implications not only for the progress of the flyover project but also for future infrastructure developments involving religious and community spaces across the region.

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