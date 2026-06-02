Dongri Police Book Five For Cheating Six Homebuyers Of ₹1.12 Crore With Fake MMRDA Flats Meant For MTHL Project-Affected Persons | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dongri Police have registered a case against five persons for allegedly cheating six prospective homebuyers of ₹1.12 crore by falsely promising them MMRDA flats meant for project-affected persons under the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) rehabilitation scheme.

Complainant is businessman from Dongri's Kambekar Street

The accused, identified as Yunus Shaikh, Sachin Yadav, Hanumant Devdharkar, Akshay Rupwate and Faizal, have been booked under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the FIR registered at Dongri Police Station, the complainant, Shayfan Maqbool Shaikh (29), a businessman residing at Kambekar Street in Dongri, alleged that the accused cheated him and five others between January 1, 2025 and June 1, 2026.

Victims paid ₹1.12 crore via online and cash transactions

Police said the accused allegedly claimed that they could arrange flats at discounted rates in buildings constructed by MMRDA for persons affected by the MTHL project at Quresh Nagar, Kurla. The accused further allegedly lured the victims by claiming that the flats belonged to the quota of former Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale and could be legally transferred to them with ownership rights.

Believing the representations made by the accused, the complainant and five other individuals allegedly paid a total of ₹1.12 crore through online transfers and cash transactions for six residential units.

Victims allowed to occupy flats before discovering fraud

Investigators said the accused allegedly issued forged allotment letters and possession receipts bearing fake MMRDA stamps and signatures to convince the victims that the flats had been legally allotted to them. The complainant further alleged that the accused illegally facilitated their entry into the flats and allowed them to occupy the premises, creating the impression that the allotments were genuine.

The fraud came to light when the victims discovered that the documents provided to them were allegedly forged and that the flats could not be legally transferred in their names.

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered six forged MMRDA allotment-related documents. Officials are examining the documents and probing whether additional victims may have been cheated using a similar modus operandi.A hunt has been launched to trace and arrest the accused, while further investigation is underway.

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