Dombivli Police Constable's Suicide Turns Dramatic As FIR Registered Against His Wife, Also A Police Personnel, For Abetment To Suicide

A police constable's alleged suicide in Dombivli has taken a dramatic turn after police registered an FIR against his wife on charges of abetment to suicide, following a complaint filed by his brother. |

Dombivli: A police constable's alleged suicide in Dombivli has taken a dramatic turn after police registered an FIR against his wife on charges of abetment to suicide, following a complaint filed by his brother. The development has sparked discussions within police circles, as both the deceased and the accused are police personnel.

Brother alleges prolonged mental harassment by wife Shivganga

The deceased, Shriram Misal, was attached to Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli. He was found hanging on the terrace of his residential building on the night of April 28, 2026, sending shockwaves through the local police department and the community.

According to police sources, the FIR was registered after Misal's brother alleged that Shriram had been subjected to prolonged mental harassment by his wife, Shivganga alias Mithila Misal, ultimately driving him to take the extreme step.

Wife allegedly compared salaries and service tenure to humiliate him

As per the complaint, Shriram and Shivganga married in 2010. The complainant has alleged that soon after their marriage, Shivganga expressed dissatisfaction with the relationship and frequently subjected her husband to emotional distress. It is further alleged that she discouraged him from maintaining contact with his family members and often prevented him from visiting his native village.

The complaint also claims that Shivganga repeatedly compared her service tenure and salary with that of Shriram, allegedly humiliating him by stating that she earned more because she had joined the police force earlier. Family members have alleged that such remarks caused him considerable emotional trauma over the years.

Colleague Sangappa Bhujbal named in inappropriate relationship allegation

Another allegation in the FIR states that Shivganga would occasionally refuse to allow Shriram into their residence, forcing him to remain outside for long periods. The complainant has further alleged that Shriram was subjected to humiliation in the presence of a senior police officer, which deeply affected him.

The case has become more sensitive due to allegations involving one of Shriram's police colleagues, Sangappa Bhujbal. According to the complaint, Shriram had confided in family members that he suspected an inappropriate relationship between his wife and the colleague. The complainant has alleged that both individuals jointly caused him mental anguish.

Woman named Kiran surfaces during investigation

Investigators are also expected to examine mobile phone recordings that have reportedly been submitted by the complainant. According to sources, the recordings allegedly contain conversations between Shriram and his family members in which he discussed the difficulties he was facing and the emotional pressure he was under.

Meanwhile, police are also looking into reports regarding a woman identified as Kiran, whose name has surfaced during the course of the investigation. Officials have clarified that her role, if any, is yet to be established and that all aspects of the case are being examined objectively.

Police sources said that while an FIR has been registered against Shivganga alias Mithila Misal, no action has yet been initiated against any other person named in the complaint. Investigators will take further steps based on evidence collected during the course of the probe.

Senior police officials have maintained that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and that all allegations are being verified through documentary evidence, electronic records and witness statements.

The case has generated considerable attention within the police department, with many officers closely watching the developments.

The investigation is expected to determine whether sustained mental harassment played any role in the circumstances that allegedly led to the death of the serving police constable.

Police officials emphasized that the allegations mentioned in the FIR are subject to investigation and have not yet been proven before a court of law.

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