Kalyan Horror: Woman Booked For Allegedly Killing Live-In Partner, Hiding Body In Bathroom Sack; Flees To Kolkata

Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from a bathroom sack in a Kalyan East apartment and launched a search for his live-in partner | File Photo

Kalyan, July 20, 2026: A suspected murder that bears striking similarities to the plot of the Bollywood thriller Drishyam has come to light in Kalyan East, where the decomposed body of a 37-year-old man was found stuffed inside a sack in the bathroom of a rented apartment.

Police have registered a murder case against the deceased's live-in partner, who allegedly fled to Kolkata after the crime, and launched an intensive manhunt.

The shocking incident came to light at Flat No. 104 in Neelkanth Society, located at Adivali-Dhokali on Malang Road under the jurisdiction of Manpada Police Station, sending shockwaves through the residential locality.

The deceased has been identified as Hamidullah Islam (37). Police have booked his live-in partner, Hasiba Babarali Halsona (28), a native of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, on charges of murder. She has been absconding since the incident.

Voice Message Leads To Discovery

According to investigators, the couple had been residing in the rented apartment for nearly two-and-a-half months. During this period, residents repeatedly complained to the landlord that water had been continuously overflowing from the flat into the common passage. The landlord, Ajay Patil, attempted several times to contact the tenants but received no response, further deepening his suspicion.

The breakthrough came after Patil allegedly received a voice message from the woman, in which she claimed to have killed her partner and stated that his body was lying inside the bathroom. Alarmed by the message, he immediately approached Manpada Police and informed them about the development.

A police team rushed to the apartment and, upon entering the flat, found a sack lying inside the bathroom. When it was opened, officers discovered the blood-soaked body of Hamidullah Islam.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was attacked on the head with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death. Investigators suspect that after committing the crime, the accused deliberately kept the bathroom tap running in an attempt to wash away bloodstains and destroy forensic evidence. The continuous flow of water is also believed to have caused the leakage noticed by residents outside the apartment.

The body was later sent to Rukminibai Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause and time of death.

Police Launch Manhunt

Police sources said the accused woman is believed to have fled to Kolkata soon after the murder. Three special police teams have been formed to trace and arrest her. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas, while statements of residents and other witnesses are being recorded.

Senior police officials said the motive behind the murder has not yet been established. Investigators are probing all possible angles, including disputes in the live-in relationship, personal differences and other circumstances that may have led to the killing.

Assistant Police Commissioner Ashok Honmane, who visited the crime scene, said the investigation is progressing on multiple fronts and every piece of evidence is being carefully examined.

"The investigation is being carried out meticulously. All facts and evidence are being verified. The accused woman will be traced and arrested soon," Honmane said.

Residents Left Shocked

The gruesome discovery has created panic among residents of Neelkanth Society, many of whom said they had been noticing a foul smell from the apartment for several days but had no idea that a murder had allegedly taken place inside.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic findings, which are expected to play a crucial role in establishing the sequence of events and strengthening the prosecution's case.

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With the prime accused still on the run, Manpada Police continue their search while investigators work to reconstruct the circumstances leading to one of the most chilling murder cases reported in Kalyan in recent months.

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