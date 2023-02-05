Kalyan: Father-son duo booked for abetting relative’s suicide over land dispute

Representative Photo |

The Kalyan railway police have registered a case against a 60-year-old man and his son from Nashik for allegedly abetting the suicide of a relative, said a police officer from Kalyan railway police on Sunday.

Complaint registered for abetment of suicide

Avinash Andhale, senior police inspector, Kalyan railway police station, said, “We registered a case on Friday after receiving a complaint from the victim’s relative under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against father and son who hail from Sinnar in Nashik district.”

Victim committed suicide after being threatened

“As per the complaint, the accused were harassing the victim Jalandar Kashinath Kanchar, 72, over ancestral land and threatened him of dire consequences. After receiving the threat Kanchar allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in October 2022. As of now no arrests have been made in the case and we are further investigating the case,” he added.

