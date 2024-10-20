Kalyan: Ex-Social Media Handler Of Former BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Arrested For Objectionable Comments On Woman's Facebook Posts

Former BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad |

The Kolsewadi police arrested a former social media handler of ex-BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad for allegedly making objectionable comments about a 37-year-old woman on Facebook on October 19.

The accused, Sushil Pattekar, 35, a resident of Kalyan East, had worked in Gaikwad’s office but left two years ago. The woman, now handling Gaikwad’s social media department, reported the incident after seeing the comments.

Following this, the woman approached the police and subsequently a case was filed against Pattekar. Pattekar was initially called to the police station, warned, and released with a notice as the offence was bailable. However, the following day, he repeated the offence, prompting the woman to approach the police again. Senior police inspector Ashok Kadam, said, “During the preliminary investigation, it was indicated that due to job-related disputes with her, Pattekar made the objectionable comment. After his arrest on Sunday, Pattekar was later produced in the court.