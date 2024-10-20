 Kalyan: Ex-Social Media Handler Of Former BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Arrested For Objectionable Comments On Woman's Facebook Posts
NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
The Kolsewadi police arrested a former social media handler of ex-BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad for allegedly making objectionable comments about a 37-year-old woman on Facebook on October 19.

The accused, Sushil Pattekar, 35, a resident of Kalyan East, had worked in Gaikwad’s office but left two years ago. The woman, now handling Gaikwad’s social media department, reported the incident after seeing the comments.

