Kalyan East To Get Country’s First Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Armada Memorial

A proposed memorial at Kachore-Nativeali will showcase Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s maritime vision and the legacy of the Maratha naval force | File Photo

Kalyan, October 5, 2026: Kalyan East is set to get a first-of-its-kind memorial dedicated to the naval legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with a proposed Armada Memorial planned on the hillock at Kachore-Nativeali.

The proposed project aims to showcase the history, maritime vision and naval strength developed under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and introduce younger generations to this significant chapter of Indian history.

Project Planning Underway

Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde has directed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) administration to conduct the necessary survey and initiate planning for the proposed memorial.

The directions were issued during a meeting held to discuss the project and identify a suitable site and the infrastructure required for its development.

According to the concept presented for the memorial, the project will document the evolution and structure of Shivaji Maharaj’s naval force, commonly referred to as the Armada, along with details of the different types of warships, naval expeditions and maritime capabilities of the period.

The proposed memorial will feature large-scale replicas of warships associated with the Maratha naval force, allowing visitors to get a closer understanding of the maritime technology and naval architecture of the era. A grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is also proposed as the centrepiece of the complex.

Focus On Naval Legacy

Dr Shinde said the naval force established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj represented much more than a military strategy and reflected his far-sighted approach to securing the coastline and strengthening maritime power. The proposed memorial is intended to preserve and present this legacy in an accessible manner, particularly for students and young visitors.

A detailed plan for the memorial will include information on the formation of the naval force, its organisation, vessels, maritime campaigns and the strategic importance of sea power during Shivaji Maharaj’s reign. The project is also expected to provide visitors with an educational and visual experience through replicas and other interpretive displays.

Officials Discuss Memorial Plan

A meeting regarding the ambitious project was attended by MLA Rajesh More, Kalyan-Dombivli Mayor Harshali Chaudhary, Standing Committee Chairman Mallesh Shetty, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) city chief Ravi Patil, corporator Vishwanath Rane and senior KDMC officials.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the proposed location, available land, size of the complex, design and basic facilities. Dr Shinde directed the civic administration to undertake the necessary groundwork and prepare a detailed proposal at the earliest.

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Once developed, the proposed memorial is expected to become an important historical and educational landmark in Kalyan East, highlighting the maritime vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the contribution of the Maratha naval force to India’s naval history.

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