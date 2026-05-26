Kalyan East Residents Oppose U-Type Road Widening, Threaten Agitation Against KDMC Over Rehabilitation Concerns

Residents and shopkeepers in Kalyan East raise concerns over displacement and rehabilitation linked to the proposed U-Type road widening project | File Poto

Kalyan, May 25: Opposition to the proposed 24-metre U-Type road widening project in Kalyan East intensified after the Rehabilitation Action Committee convened a crucial meeting on Sunday night, where hundreds of affected shopkeepers and residents voiced strong objections to notices issued by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The committee, while maintaining that it is not against development, accused the civic administration of attempting to displace residents and traders through “illegal notices” allegedly aimed at benefiting private developers. The meeting concluded with the unanimous adoption of a resolution laying down a series of conditions before the project can proceed.

Committee seeks transparency and rehabilitation

Committee president Uday Rasal said the affected citizens were demanding transparency, legal compliance and rehabilitation assurances before any action is taken.

“We are not opposing development. But people cannot be uprooted overnight in the name of road widening without due process and rehabilitation,” he said.

Among the key demands raised by the committee were the immediate withdrawal of the notices issued by KDMC, implementation of the widening process through legal and transparent procedures, and consultation with all affected stakeholders before execution of the project.

Key demands placed before civic body

The committee further demanded that all displaced shopkeepers and residents be rehabilitated at the same location under the cluster redevelopment scheme, or alternatively be provided adequate compensation by the civic body.

It also insisted that if land is required for the project, the municipal corporation must itself arrange alternative accommodation and take responsibility for the economic and social rehabilitation of the affected families.

The residents also sought the public disclosure of the government approval related to the proposed 24-metre road widening plan.

Additionally, the committee demanded details of cluster redevelopment proposals already approved for developers along the proposed stretch and called for a halt on granting project approvals benefiting from the 24-metre road provision until rehabilitation of existing occupants is finalised.

Warning of indefinite protest

Committee secretary Durgesh Phadol warned that if the administration fails to accept the conditions, the agitation would intensify.

“An indefinite sit-in protest will be launched outside the KDMC headquarters and all shops in the affected area will remain shut,” he said.

KDMC yet to finalise rehabilitation plan

Meanwhile, a senior KDMC official stated that rehabilitation of those affected by the U-Type road widening would be carried out under the cluster redevelopment scheme. However, the official admitted that the exact location and framework of rehabilitation are yet to be finalised.

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Police notice adds to tensions

Adding to the tension, the Kolsewadi police have reportedly issued a notice to committee president Uday Rasal under provisions related to public security laws. The committee alleged that the move amounts to intimidation and an attempt to suppress the democratic rights of the affected community.

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