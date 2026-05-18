Kalyan East Residents Oppose U-Type Road Widening Notices; Indefinite Protest Threatened From May 25

Residents and shopkeepers in Kalyan East protest against KDMC notices linked to the proposed U-Type Road widening project | File Photo

Kalyan, May 18: Tension has escalated in Kalyan East after the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) reportedly issued notices to nearly 70 to 80 house and shop owners in connection with the proposed widening of the U-Type Road stretch between Katemanivali Naka and Tisgaon Naka.

The move has triggered strong opposition from affected residents and traders, who have termed the action “illegal” and “biased”, while warning the civic administration of an indefinite agitation if the notices are not withdrawn within seven days.

Residents oppose demolition notices

According to local residents, the notices were issued under Section 260, identifying several structures along the Katemanivali Naka–Ganpati Mandir–Mhasoba Chowk–Tisgaon Naka route as “unauthorised constructions”.

However, those affected claimed that many of the residential and commercial structures on the stretch are over 50 years old and have existed long before the present redevelopment plans.

Residents and shopkeepers alleged that the demolition notices are being served primarily to benefit private developers under the guise of infrastructure development.

They argued that families and businesses that have been functioning in the locality for decades are now facing displacement without a clear rehabilitation policy.

Citizens submit memorandum to KDMC

Speaking on the issue, Uday Rasal, president of the Punarvasan Kruti Samiti, Kalyan East, said the civic administration must immediately revoke the notices and initiate discussions with the affected citizens before proceeding further with the road widening project.

On Monday, members of the committee, along with affected residents, submitted a memorandum bearing signatures of local citizens to the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor and the Assistant Commissioner of Ward 4, demanding immediate intervention in the matter.

Residents demand rehabilitation assurances

The memorandum outlined several key demands, including the immediate cancellation of all notices, implementation of the road widening project only through a transparent legal process and rehabilitation of affected families and shopkeepers at the same location where their existing homes and establishments currently stand.

The residents have also demanded that the entire responsibility of rehabilitation and compensation be imposed on developers associated with the project.

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Indefinite protest warning issued

Warning of intensified protests, the affected citizens stated that if the notices are not withdrawn within seven days, they will launch an indefinite sit-in protest outside the KDMC headquarters from May 25, 2026.

The issue is expected to intensify further in the coming days as residents seek clarity from the civic administration regarding rehabilitation, compensation and the future of the proposed road widening project in Kalyan East.

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