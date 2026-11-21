Residents across Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar faced severe water shortages after an MIDC shutdown lasted nearly 36 hours instead of the announced 24 hours | File Photo

Dombivli, November 21, 2026: A 24-hour water shutdown announced by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for the planned management of water reserves at the Barvi Dam stretched to nearly 36 hours, leaving residents of Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and adjoining rural areas grappling with severe water shortages.

According to the shutdown schedule, water supply was to remain suspended from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Friday. However, when supply resumed between 11 am and noon on Saturday, the pressure was extremely low, leaving several areas without adequate water.

Residents have accused MIDC of extending the shutdown by an additional 12 hours beyond the announced schedule. They pointed out that weekly water cuts had earlier lasted 36 hours but were reduced to 24 hours following public demands.

However, the latest shutdown once again resulted in nearly 36 hours of disruption. Residents have also complained of frequent supply interruptions lasting several hours on other days without prior notice.

Residents Accuse Tanker Operators Of Profiteering

Social activist Raju Nalawade from Dombivli alleged that the water supply mismanagement was directly benefiting the tanker lobby. With residents left with little choice but to order private water tankers, operators were allegedly charging arbitrary rates. He also questioned the silence of elected representatives over the recurring crisis.

MIDC Cites Barvi Dam Water Management

The shutdown was announced by MIDC citing a state Water Resources Department government resolution to regulate the available water reserves at Barvi Dam until August 31, 2027. Concerns over below-average rainfall and the possible impact of El Niño on the next monsoon were cited as reasons for the water management measures.

The restrictions affect the Dombivli and Taloja industrial areas, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and 27 adjoining villages.

MIDC Denies Reports Of Pipeline Burst

Meanwhile, reports of a possible pipeline burst emerged after water was seen flowing from a pipeline near Katai Naka on Kalyan-Shil Road. However, MIDC Executive Engineer S. V. Raut dismissed the reports, stating that the water discharge was part of a dewatering process undertaken during the shutdown to remove accumulated silt and water from the pipeline. He clarified that it should not be mistaken for a pipeline burst.

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Key Highlights

A scheduled 24-hour MIDC shutdown resulted in nearly 36 hours of water supply disruption.

Residents of Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and 27 adjoining villages faced severe shortages.

Water supply resumed on Saturday with extremely low pressure.

Residents alleged that the additional 12-hour disruption benefited private tanker operators, who were accused of charging arbitrary rates.

MIDC cited water conservation and the regulation of Barvi Dam reserves until August 31, 2027, as reasons for the shutdown.

MIDC denied reports of a pipeline burst near Katai Naka, saying the water discharge was part of a dewatering operation.

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