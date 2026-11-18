24-Hour Water Cut In Kalyan-Dombivli And Ulhasnagar On November 19 As MIDC Announces Maintenance Shutdown | Representational Photo

Kalyan: Residents of Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar will have to brace for another spell of water scarcity as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown from midnight on November 19 to midnight on November 20. The disruption is being undertaken to carry out maintenance and repair work at MIDC's Barvi Water Treatment Plant.

According to an official notice issued by S. V. Raut, Executive Engineer, MIDC's Dombivli Division, the shutdown will begin at 12 am on Thursday, November 19, and continue until 12 am on Friday, November 20. The maintenance work is expected to affect several residential localities, industrial areas and surrounding villages dependent on the Barvi water supply network.

The shutdown is likely to cause considerable inconvenience to households, working professionals, businesses and industrial establishments, particularly as it falls on a working day. Residents have been advised to store sufficient water in advance for drinking, cooking and other essential domestic requirements and use the available stock judiciously.

Executive Engineer Ashok Ghule and Deputy Engineer Deepak Dhole of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's Water Supply Department confirmed the disruption.

Several Civic And Industrial Areas Affected

The shutdown will impact water supply to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Dombivli and Taloja industrial areas, as well as several adjoining gram panchayat areas.

Under the shutdown schedule, water supply from KDMC's Barave, Mohili, Netivali and Titwala water treatment plants to Kalyan East, Kalyan West, Kalyan rural areas, Dombivli East and Dombivli West will also remain suspended during the specified 24-hour period.

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No Tanker Supply During Shutdown

In a further inconvenience for residents, the municipal corporation has clarified that tanker-based water supply will not be provided either on the day of the shutdown or the following day. This means residents will have to depend on the water stored in advance to meet their immediate requirements.

Officials have also cautioned that water supply may not return to normal pressure immediately after the maintenance work is completed. Restoration of the network could take additional time, during which residents may receive water at reduced pressure.

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