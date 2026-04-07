Kalyan-Dombivli To Host 15th MCHI Property Expo From April 16–19; Homes Priced Between ₹16 Lakh And ₹1 Crore

MCHI property expo in Kalyan-Dombivli to offer wide range of homes across budget segments | File Photo

Kalyan, April 7: In a significant boost for aspiring homebuyers, the (MCHI) Kalyan-Dombivli Unit is set to organise its 15th Property Exhibition from April 16 to 19, 2026. The four-day event aims to bring a wide range of housing options under one roof, offering properties priced between ₹16 lakh and ₹1 crore.

Wide range of projects across key locations

Having played a key role over the past 14 years in helping citizens realise their dream of owning a home, the exhibition will showcase projects from key locations including Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Badlapur, Titwala, Shahapur, Thane, and the Sheelphata Road belt. More than 40 developers will present over 150 projects, catering to buyers across different budget segments.

Expected footfall and buyer incentives

Organisers estimate a footfall of over 25,000 visitors this year. Attractive offers such as spot booking discounts and hourly lucky draws are expected to draw significant interest from prospective buyers.

Dignitaries likely to attend event

The event is likely to witness the presence of prominent dignitaries, including the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, BJP state president, Member of Parliament, Mayor, and KDMC Commissioner.

Call for transparency and action on illegal constructions

Addressing concerns over real estate fraud, former MCHI president emphasised the need to integrate systems between the Town Planning Department and the Registration Department. He stated that such coordination would significantly reduce instances of fraud and enhance transparency for homebuyers.

On the issue of illegal constructions in Dombivli, Patil reiterated that MCHI has never supported unauthorised developments and will continue to oppose them.

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Organisers and key members present

Key office bearers present at the announcement included MCHI Kalyan-Dombivli Unit President Vikas Jain, Secretary Saket Tiwari, Exhibition Committee Chairman Dinesh Mehta, former president Ravi Patil, along with Rohit Dixit, Sunil Chavan, Amod Mauli, Praful Shah, Amit Jain, and Arvind Vark, among others.

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