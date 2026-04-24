Kalyan-Dombivli To Face 12-Hour Water Cut On April 28 For Pre-Monsoon Maintenance Work

Kalyan-Dombivli residents brace for 12-hour water shutdown amid pre-monsoon repair works | File Photo

Kalyan, April 24: Residents of Kalyan-Dombivli will face a complete disruption in water supply for 12 hours on Tuesday, April 28, as the civic body undertakes essential pre-monsoon maintenance and repair works. The shutdown will remain in effect from 8 am to 8 pm, impacting both urban and adjoining rural areas.

Planned shutdown for maintenance work

The decision has been taken by the water supply department of the civic body, which has urged citizens to store adequate water in advance to avoid inconvenience. Executive Engineer Mahesh Dawre confirmed that the temporary suspension is necessary to carry out critical servicing work that cannot be performed while the system is operational.

Focus on key infrastructure

According to officials, the maintenance drive will focus on key water infrastructure facilities, including pumping stations and water purification plants located at Barave, Mohili, Netivali, and Titwala.

These installations play a crucial role in supplying water to large parts of Kalyan East, Kalyan West, Dombivli, and surrounding rural belts such as Manda, Ambivli, Shahad, Balyani, and Baneli.

Civic authorities explained that such pre-monsoon preparedness is essential, as carrying out repairs during the rainy season becomes difficult due to operational and logistical constraints. As a result, all related electrical and mechanical systems will be serviced in a planned shutdown.

Ongoing water crisis concerns

Meanwhile, the city continues to grapple with a worsening water crisis. Reports indicate that nearly 24% of water is lost due to leakages, while an additional 25% is lost to theft, significantly affecting equitable distribution. This combined 50% water loss has severely impacted supply in several areas, forcing the administration to rely on tanker services to meet demand.

Adding to concerns, allegations of illegal water sales have surfaced. Local corporator Arjun Patil recently claimed during a general body meeting that some individuals are exploiting the shortage by selling water at inflated rates, charging up to Rs 100 for just four containers.

He also alleged involvement of certain civic officials in unauthorised water distribution, with payments reportedly going as high as Rs 7,000.

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Supply shortfall and civic appeal

Currently, Kalyan-Dombivli receives approximately 347 MLD of water daily. However, officials admit that the supply falls short of meeting the needs of the rapidly growing population.

Authorities have reiterated their appeal to residents to use water judiciously and cooperate with the temporary shutdown as part of long-term infrastructure upkeep.

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