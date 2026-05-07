Kalyan-Dombivli: Shiv Sena (UBT) Opposes Sudden Transfer Of KDMC Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare, Seeks Revocation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders demand cancellation of KDMC officer Ramdas Kokare’s transfer over concerns about civic sanitation work | File Photo

Kalyan, May 7: The sudden transfer of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, Ramdas Kokare, has triggered strong opposition from Shiv Sena (UBT), with party leaders demanding that the transfer order be immediately revoked.

Shiv Sena delegation meets KDMC Commissioner

A delegation led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders met KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal and urged him to correspond with the Maharashtra government for the cancellation of Kokare’s transfer.

The delegation included KDMC group leader Umesh Borgaonkar, district chief Tatya Mane, city chief Bala Parab, Standing Committee member Vishal Garve, corporators Nilesh Khambayat, Sanket Bhoir and Rupesh Bhoir.

Leaders praise Kokare’s work in waste management

The party leaders stated that Kokare had discharged his responsibilities in the Solid Waste Management Department with honesty and strict adherence to rules.

They credited him with significantly improving cleanliness standards across the city during his tenure.

According to the delegation, Kokare played a key role in implementing segregation of wet, dry and plastic waste, promoting a garbage-bin-free city model and strengthening overall urban sanitation initiatives.

Concerns raised over timing of transfer

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders argued that the transfer comes at a critical time when citizens are gradually adopting better waste management practices and the monsoon season is approaching.

They claimed that abruptly removing an efficient officer could adversely affect the city’s sanitation system and create administrative difficulties.

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Demand for reinstatement

In their memorandum, the delegation demanded that Ramdas Kokare be reinstated as Deputy Commissioner and that the civic administration formally request the state government to bring him back to the post.

Questioning the rationale behind the transfer, group leader Umesh Borgaonkar said that such “humiliating transfers” of efficient officers would send a wrong message to other officials working sincerely within the administration.

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