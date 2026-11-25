Shrikant Shinde seeks an anti-encroachment drive and road beautification along the busy Katai Naka-Durgadi stretch | File Photo

Kalyan, November 25, 2026: Taking a strong stand against the growing encroachments along the crucial Katai Naka-Durgadi stretch, Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde has urged the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to immediately clear unauthorised stalls, handcarts and illegal shops from the entire road.

MP Seeks Immediate Anti-Encroachment Drive

In a letter dated November 23 to KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, Shinde called for a comprehensive anti-encroachment drive, followed by an intensive cleaning and beautification exercise along the stretch.

The Katai Naka-Durgadi road is one of the busiest arterial routes in the region, catering to thousands of commuters, office-goers, students and commercial vehicles every day.

However, increasing encroachments by unauthorised stalls, roadside vendors and illegal shops, coupled with haphazard parking, have narrowed the road and worsened traffic congestion.

Pedestrians are also facing difficulties due to the lack of designated walking space, raising concerns over road safety and the risk of accidents.

Garbage And Debris Raise Health Concerns

Shinde also highlighted the problem of garbage and debris being dumped along the roadside by unauthorised shops and stalls. Apart from affecting the area's appearance, the accumulation of waste poses potential health risks to residents and commuters.

He said making the arterial road encroachment-free and aesthetically appealing was essential to improving the city's image and ensuring a safer commuting environment.

Permanent Monitoring And Beautification Proposed

The MP has asked the civic administration to remove all encroachments along the stretch immediately, with police assistance, and establish a permanent monitoring mechanism to prevent vendors and shopkeepers from occupying the cleared spaces again.

He has also called for an immediate deep-cleaning drive to remove accumulated garbage and debris, along with a permanent system for regular maintenance and sanitation.

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As part of a broader beautification plan, Shinde has proposed improving the appearance of road dividers, undertaking tree plantation, ensuring encroachment-free footpaths and installing adequate streetlights.

He has directed the civic chief to instruct the concerned ward officers and the anti-encroachment department to initiate the necessary action and submit a detailed action-taken report to his office.

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