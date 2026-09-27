Kalyan-Dombivli Runners Conquer Ladakh High-Altitude Marathon, 58-Year-Old Vijay Sakpal Completes 72-Km Challenge |

Kalyan: Defying Ladakh’s thin air, extreme altitude and demanding Terrain runners from Kalyan-Dombivli delivered an impressive performance at the prestigious international marathon held in the Union Territory. Members of the Runners Clan Foundation (RCF) successfully completed various race categories, showcasing endurance, discipline and determination on one of India’s most challenging high-altitude running courses.

Vijay Sakpal Completes 72-Km Challenge

The highlight of the RCF contingent was 58-year-old Vijay Sakpal, who completed the gruelling 72-km Khardung La Challenge, held at an altitude of around 17,615 feet, in 12 hours, 36 minutes and 28 seconds. He became the first runner from Kalyan-Dombivli to complete the challenging event, according to the organisers and the RCF team.

Another RCF runner, 35-year-old Digender Mahara, completed the 42.195-km full marathon at an altitude of approximately 11,155 feet in 4 hours and 27 minutes.

65-Year-Old Runner Sets Fitness Example

Age proved no barrier for 65-year-old Gopinath Nair, who also completed the 42.195-km full marathon in 6 hours and 32 minutes. His performance stood out as an example of fitness, perseverance and the ability to take on demanding endurance challenges even at an advanced age.

Read Also Bhiwandi Civic Politics Heats Up As Parties Race To Finalise Nine Nominated Corporator Posts Amid...

The RCF contingent also brought a touch of Maharashtra’s cultural identity to Ladakh. Vaishali Sakpal completed the 5-km run wearing the traditional Nauvari saree. Her unique effort, which showcased Marathi culture on the Ladakh course, was appreciated by the organisers. She was specially invited on stage and felicitated for the initiative.

The performances of the Kalyan-Dombivli runners underline the importance of systematic training, consistent practice and mental resilience in tackling high-altitude endurance events. Their participation also highlighted the growing interest in long-distance running among people across age groups.

The RCF runners’ achievement has drawn appreciation from sports enthusiasts and citizens in Kalyan-Dombivli who congratulated the participants for completing one of the country’s most demanding marathon challenges and bringing recognition to the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/