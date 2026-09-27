Bhiwandi Civic Politics Heats Up As Parties Race To Finalise Nine Nominated Corporator Posts Amid Lobbying |

Bhiwandi: With the deadline for filing nominations for nominated corporator posts ending on Monday September 28, political activity has intensified in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), with nine seats triggering intense lobbying within and across political parties.

While parties are racing to finalise their nominees, discussions over political bargaining, back-channel negotiations and alleged “horse-trading” have added another layer of intrigue to the process. The claims, however, could not be independently verified.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) are witnessing particularly intense internal competition, while the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) are also facing competing claims for their respective nominated seats.

The nominated corporator posts have become politically significant as parties seek to strengthen their presence in the newly constituted civic body. According to political sources, supporters of several aspirants have been lobbying senior leaders, with some names being discussed despite not belonging to the traditional party cadre.

SP: State leadership’s choice faces local pushback

The Samajwadi Party has announced Sarfaraz Shaikh as its nominee following a whip issued by party state president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi. The announcement was made at the party’s Bhiwandi central office.

However, the decision has reportedly triggered dissatisfaction within sections of the local party unit. There are discussions that some corporators, including the party’s group leader, have reservations about the announced candidate.

Another claim doing the rounds in local political circles is that the SP group leader is seeking to facilitate the nomination of BJP corporator Bharat Jaglani under the SP quota. There is no official confirmation of this claim.

The developments have brought into focus the reported differences between the state leadership’s decision and the local unit’s preferences. The effectiveness of the party whip will become clear once the nomination process concludes.

Congress faces three-seat dilemma

With 30 elected corporators, Congress has the largest strength in the BNCMC and is entitled to three nominated corporator posts.

Yet, the party appears to be facing considerable internal lobbying over the names. Sources said a section of Congress leaders recently met the state leadership and pressed for active and long-serving party workers to be considered for the posts.

At the same time, several names from outside the traditional Congress cadre are being discussed in political circles. These reportedly include former BJP candidate Ritesh Tawre, the son of a former Shiv Sena municipal president and a former SP worker.

The possible consideration of candidates with backgrounds in other parties has reportedly fuelled concern among sections of the Congress cadre. The issue has also contributed to speculation about political negotiations surrounding the three posts, though no allegation of monetary transactions has been independently established.

NCP (SP): Family equations add to contest

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), with 12 elected corporators, is entitled to one nominated seat. The single post has nevertheless emerged as a point of internal competition.

According to local political sources, Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama is believed to be pushing for the nomination of his nephew. At the same time, party Bhiwandi city president Shoaib Khan Guddu is reportedly backing the candidature of his brother Sajid Khan.

Several other names are also being discussed locally. The competing claims have made the single seat a closely watched issue within the party.

BJP sends two names

The BJP has 22 elected corporators and is entitled to two nominated seats. BJP group leader Santosh Shetty said the party’s core committee has forwarded the names of city district president Ravikant Sawant and Sugandha Tawre to the state leadership.

Both candidates are expected to file their nominations on Monday, according to party sources.

Shinde Sena weighs three contenders

Shiv Sena (Shinde), with 12 elected corporators, is entitled to one nominated seat. Former corporator Sanjay Mhatre, Sanjay Kabukar and Madan Bua Naik are among the names being discussed for the post.

The final choice is yet to emerge, with competing claims reportedly being considered within the party.

Final picture after Monday’s nominations

BNCMC municipal secretary Ajay Patil said FPJ three nominations had been received so far. He said that after the nomination process concludes on September 28, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar will hold a meeting with the BNCMC group leaders of the political parties to discuss the nominated corporator posts.

The final names are expected to be placed before the general body, with their announcement likely to take place at the general body meeting scheduled for October.

Nine posts, multiple equations

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