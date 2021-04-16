Kalyan-Dombivli: Postpone routine surgeries at hospitals treating COVID patients, says KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi

Kalyan: "Postpone routine surgeries at hospitals treating Covid patients as the oxygen used for the surgery will be saved. We can use the oxygen for Covid-19 patients," said Dr. Vijay Suryavanshi, Municipal Commissioner, KDMC (Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation).

Suryavanshi on Thursday evening took a webinar meeting with doctors and staff of more than 25 to 30 Covid hospitals from KDMC. Suryanshi in more than half an hour of meeting explained the guidelines and instructions given by the state task force about the management of the hospital.

He said, "As per the task force the Remdesivir injections are not life-saving. The injections are effective if they are given on the 2nd to 9th day. But many hospitals are giving it on the 10 day. How to use the oxygen for Covid-19 patients is already instructed by the task force," he added.

Suryavanshi further appealed citizens to go for a free antigen test if they suspect symptoms of Covid-19. "We have free antigen test stalls at different spots in Thane. We appeal citizens to stay home and not move out for 15 days without any emergency. The 15 days are important and citizens should take care of it. If citizens take it as their responsibility to stay home and take precautions we can see less number of cases in the coming days," he added.