Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Suspends Assistant Commissioner Over Alleged Lapses Against 1,000 Illegal Chawls In Titwala-Balyani

KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel’s inspection of the Titwala-Balyani belt preceded the suspension of Ward 1/A Assistant Commissioner Jaywant Chaudhary | AI Generated File Image

Kalyan, August 20, 2026: In a major action against alleged illegal constructions, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Ward 1/A, Jaywant Chaudhary, following allegations of negligence in taking action against unauthorised constructions in the Titwala-Balyani belt.

The action came shortly after Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel personally conducted a field inspection of Titwala-Balyani and adjoining areas on Thursday. Following the inspection, an order dated August 20 placed Chaudhary under suspension from municipal service.

The matter extends beyond a handful of unauthorised structures. The suspension order refers to an issue raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Council regarding the alleged construction of around 1,000 illegal chawls by land mafias in the Titwala-Ambivli area.

The order also records allegations of extensive unauthorised construction on both private and government land in Wadvali, Mohane, Balyani, Umbarni and Manda.

Illegal Chawls Allegedly Promoted On Social Media

According to the municipal administration's order, the alleged illegal chawls were being promoted by builders through social media platforms. One such chawl was reportedly divided into around 10 rooms, with each room allegedly being offered for approximately Rs 6 lakh.

The order further notes that these structures lacked basic civic amenities such as drainage, roads and water supply. Despite the absence of such essential infrastructure, ordinary citizens were allegedly being attracted to these properties through promotional activities.

More seriously, the administration has alleged that officials responsible for the concerned ward were aware of the illegal constructions but failed to take adequate action against them.

The suspension order also refers to allegations that unauthorised constructions were being overlooked due to alleged economic interests.

Responsibility To Act, But Why Was Action Delayed?

Chaudhary was serving as Assistant Commissioner as well as the designated officer for Ward 1/A. His responsibilities included controlling illegal constructions within the ward and initiating demolition or removal action in accordance with the law.

The administration has also referred to directions issued by the Bombay High Court in Public Interest Litigation No. 24 of 2020. In an order dated January 24, 2024, the court had issued directions concerning the prevention of new unauthorised constructions within the KDMC jurisdiction.

Despite these directions, the suspension order states that senior municipal officials had repeatedly issued oral and written instructions to take action against unauthorised constructions in Ward 1/A.

The administration has further cited a show-cause notice issued to Chaudhary in June 2026 and alleged that shortcomings in the discharge of his official duties continued despite the notice.

Commissioner Conducts Inspection, Action Follows

The fact that Commissioner Abhinav Goel personally visited the affected area for an inspection on Thursday has added significance to the subsequent disciplinary action.

The suspension of the officer responsible for regulating unauthorised construction in the concerned ward sends a strong message that the civic administration intends to hold not only builders and individuals responsible for illegal construction accountable, but also municipal officials responsible for enforcement.

The suspension order alleges that Chaudhary either directly or indirectly provided protection to unauthorised constructions, failed to comply with directions issued by senior officers and allegedly violated court directives. The order also cites alleged breaches of office discipline.

Based on these allegations, the KDMC has invoked Section 56(1)(b) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act for the suspension.

Charge Handed Over Immediately After Suspension

Following Chaudhary's suspension, the civic administration immediately reassigned the responsibilities of Ward 1/A.

As per a separate order, Ward 1/A Superintendent Anita Rathod has been given charge of the Assistant Commissioner's post. She has been directed to take over the responsibilities immediately and submit a report regarding the assumption of charge to the General Administration Department.

The order also contains a warning against attempting to influence the decision through political pressure.

It states that any attempt to bring political pressure for cancellation of the additional charge or for transfer-related purposes could invite disciplinary action under Rule 23 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

Focus Now Shifts To Action On The Ground

The suspension assumes significance as the allegations concern illegal chawls allegedly being constructed on a large scale across several areas under Ward 1/A.

While the disciplinary action against the municipal officer indicates a stricter approach towards accountability within the civic administration, the larger question now is whether similar action will follow against the alleged builders, developers and land mafias involved in the unauthorised constructions.

The civic administration will also face scrutiny over the extent and speed of enforcement action against the structures identified in the suspension order.

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With the Commissioner personally inspecting the area and a senior ward-level official facing suspension, the KDMC has sent a clear signal that failure to act against illegal construction could invite disciplinary consequences for officials entrusted with enforcement responsibilities.

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