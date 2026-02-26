Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Seals Private Hospital’s Admin Office Over ₹75.47 Lakh Tax Dues

KDMC seals the administrative office of A & G Hospital on Murbad Road in Kalyan West during its intensified property tax recovery drive | File Photo

Kalyan, Feb 26: In a decisive move against property tax defaulters, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) sealed the administrative office of A & G Hospital located on Murbad Road in Kalyan (West) over pending dues amounting to ₹75,47,025.

The action was carried out under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel as part of the corporation’s intensified tax recovery drive across its jurisdiction.

Sealing action executed

The hospital, operated by Bharat M. Suchak, bears property number B02012338601 and falls under Ward 4/J.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Savita Hile, along with her enforcement team, executed the sealing operation targeting the hospital’s administrative office after repeated notices reportedly failed to secure payment.

Civic officials stated that the action was taken strictly in accordance with municipal regulations governing property tax recovery. Sources within the civic body indicated that KDMC has stepped up its recovery campaign to improve revenue collection and address mounting arrears.

Recovery drive intensifies

The corporation has identified several high-value defaulters, and similar coercive measures are likely if outstanding dues remain unpaid.

Officials clarified that essential medical services at the hospital were not immediately disrupted; however, the sealing of the administrative office serves as a stern warning to large establishments defaulting on statutory payments.

Meanwhile, the Tax Assessment and Collection Department has appealed to citizens and commercial property owners within KDMC limits to clear their pending dues within the stipulated time frame to avoid stringent action.

Civic authorities reiterated that recovery proceedings will continue in the coming days as part of a broader effort to strengthen the municipal body’s financial position.

