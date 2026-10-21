Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Seals Maa Kalyani Hospital Over 5 Safety And Regulatory Lapses

KDMC sealed Maa Kalyani Hospital after an inspection found deficiencies in fire safety, medical staffing and biomedical waste disposal compliance | File Photo

Kalyan, October 21, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has sealed Maa Kalyani Hospital following an inspection that revealed multiple regulatory and safety lapses, including the absence of a doctor during patient examinations and the expiry of its fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The action is part of the civic body's crackdown on irregularities in private hospitals, sonography centres and cases involving unqualified medical practitioners.

Surprise Inspection Exposes Five Lapses

On October 15, Dr Vinod Daund, tuberculosis officer, and Dr Dipali More of the Khadegolavli health centre conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital as part of the KDMC health department's ongoing enforcement drive.

The inspection reportedly uncovered five major deficiencies:

Doctor absent: No doctor was present during patient examinations.

Expired fire NOC: The hospital's fire safety clearance was no longer valid.

Biomedical waste violations: The hospital lacked authorisation from an agency for biomedical waste disposal.

Shortage of trained nursing staff: The inspection found deficiencies in trained nursing personnel.

Safety compliance failures: Several mandatory safety standards were reportedly not being followed.

Notice Ignored Before Sealing Action

Dr Sapna Ramole, in-charge medical health officer, said the hospital had earlier been served a notice and given time to rectify the deficiencies. However, the hospital had taken no corrective measures, following which the civic body proceeded to seal the premises.

Private Hospitals Under Scrutiny

The action has raised concern among private hospital operators in the Kalyan-Dombivli region as the KDMC intensifies its inspections of healthcare facilities.

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The civic body's drive aims to identify regulatory violations and address shortcomings that could compromise patient safety. The sealing of Maa Kalyani Hospital underscores the importance of valid fire safety clearances, authorised biomedical waste disposal, trained nursing staff and the presence of medical professionals during patient examinations.

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