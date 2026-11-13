Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Resumes Anti-Hawker Drive After Diwali Break, Seizes Stalls And Goods Near Titwala East Railway Station

KDMC's hawker removal squad confiscates handcarts and merchandise during its anti-encroachment drive in Titwala East | File Photo

Kalyan, November 13, 2026: The five-day Diwali relaxation for hawkers has ended, and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has resumed its anti-encroachment drive around Titwala East railway station.

On Thursday, the hawker removal squad of Titwala 'A' ward carried out a surprise operation, seizing handcarts, iron platforms and merchandise from vendors occupying roads and footpaths. The sudden action triggered panic among hawkers who had re-established their stalls during the festive period.

The civic administration had temporarily suspended action against hawkers for five days during Diwali to facilitate festive shopping and avoid inconvenience to citizens.

However, even after the relaxation period ended, several vendors continued occupying public spaces around the station. Makeshift stalls selling clothes, mobile phone covers, household articles and daily-use products had once again crowded the footpaths and roads.

Commuters Forced To Navigate Crowded Roads

The growing encroachments had made pedestrian movement increasingly difficult. Commuters were forced to squeeze through crowded spaces, while motorists struggled to navigate the congested roads. Devotees visiting the Ganpati temple in the area were also facing difficulties due to the obstruction and traffic congestion.

Residents further pointed out that several hawkers would pack up their stalls at night but leave their handcarts and goods tied up along roads and footpaths, continuing to occupy public spaces.

Following the reopening of municipal offices after the Diwali holidays, Titwala 'A' ward Assistant Commissioner Anita Rathod received information about the renewed encroachments.

Acting on the directions of senior civic officials, she instructed the hawker removal squad to launch an immediate drive. The team subsequently descended on the station area and confiscated handcarts, iron structures and goods belonging to the encroaching vendors.

Residents Demand Sustained Action

Although residents have welcomed the drive, they have questioned the functioning of the civic anti-encroachment department. Locals have alleged that the suspected involvement of certain employees has encouraged hawkers to repeatedly return to the area. They have demanded that the activities of the staff concerned be monitored and regular enforcement maintained.

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Residents said the civic body's action should not be limited to occasional drives but must ensure that roads and footpaths around Titwala station remain accessible to pedestrians and commuters.

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