Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Launches Mega Plantation Drive At Manda C&D Waste Plant Under 'Mission Harit KDMC'

KDMC officials and school students planted indigenous saplings at the Manda C&D Waste Processing Plant under the 'Mission Harit KDMC' campaign | File Photo

Kalyan, July 20, 2026: Reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and urban greening, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Monday organised a large-scale tree plantation drive at the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Processing Plant in Manda (West) under its flagship 'Mission Harit KDMC' initiative.

The plantation programme was led by Mayor Adv. Harshali Vijay Choudhary in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel, City Engineer Anita Pardeshi, local corporator Bandesh Jadhav, corporator Upeksha Bhoir, Tree Authority member Sheetal Mandhari, Chief Garden Superintendent Sanjay Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare, Executive Engineer Shailesh Kulkarni, and a large number of school students from the surrounding area.

Mission Harit KDMC Initiative

As part of the initiative, dignitaries planted several indigenous tree saplings at the C&D Waste Processing Plant, highlighting KDMC's focus on increasing the city's green cover and promoting ecological conservation. The civic body said the campaign aims to improve environmental health while ensuring a cleaner and healthier future for coming generations.

One of the key highlights of the event was the enthusiastic participation of schoolchildren, who joined the plantation drive and pledged to contribute towards environmental protection.

Through their active involvement, the programme sought to instil awareness about climate responsibility, biodiversity conservation and the long-term importance of preserving trees among young citizens.

Focus On Urban Greening

Addressing the gathering, civic officials stressed that urban afforestation has become an essential component of sustainable city development, particularly in rapidly expanding urban centres such as Kalyan and Dombivli.

They noted that increasing green spaces not only improves air quality but also helps mitigate the impact of climate change and enhances the overall quality of urban life.

The plantation drive forms part of KDMC's broader 'Mission Harit KDMC' campaign, under which the civic administration has planned a series of tree plantation and environmental conservation programmes across different parts of the twin city during the ongoing monsoon season.

Community Participation Encouraged

Officials said similar drives will continue at multiple locations in the coming weeks with active participation from residents, educational institutions, social organisations and public representatives.

The corporation expects the campaign to significantly strengthen the city's green infrastructure while encouraging greater public involvement in environmental conservation.

Also Watch:

With the monsoon offering favourable conditions for plantation, the civic body has appealed to citizens to participate in the campaign and take responsibility for nurturing the saplings to ensure their long-term survival, emphasising that sustainable environmental protection requires collective community effort rather than one-time plantation activities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/