Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC Makes 'Civic Sense' Classes Mandatory Across All Schools, Introduces Weekly Sessions

KDMC has introduced mandatory weekly Civic Sense classes across all schools to promote cleanliness, discipline and responsible citizenship | AI Generated Image

Kalyan, July 9, 2026: In a significant step aimed at fostering responsible citizenship among schoolchildren, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has made Civic Sense education mandatory across all municipal, aided and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools under its jurisdiction.

Under the new directive issued by the civic body's Education Department, every school will now dedicate one period every week exclusively to teaching civic responsibility and social etiquette.

The initiative seeks to move beyond conventional classroom education by instilling values such as cleanliness, discipline, respect for public property, environmental awareness and adherence to traffic rules among students from an early age.

According to the circular, one of the two weekly Value Addition periods already prescribed in the academic timetable will now be reserved exclusively for Civic Sense education.

Weekly Civic Sense Lessons

KDMC Administrative Officer Bharat Bornare said the decision was taken in response to growing concerns among parents and the broader need to cultivate socially responsible citizens.

"The objective is to ensure that children not only excel academically but also develop a sense of civic responsibility and become disciplined members of society," Bornare said.

As part of the programme, schools have been instructed to provide practical guidance on maintaining cleanliness, following traffic regulations, protecting public property, conserving the environment and fulfilling social responsibilities. Besides classroom teaching, institutions have also been asked to organise awareness drives, workshops and interactive activities to reinforce these values.

The Education Department has made it mandatory for every school to document the civic-sense initiatives conducted on campus and submit a monthly compliance report detailing the activities undertaken.

Focus On School Infrastructure

In the same circular, the department also acknowledged that several KDMC-run schools continue to face deficiencies in basic infrastructure and student facilities.

The administration noted that a number of civic schools still lack adequate drinking water, clean toilets, proper sanitation, sufficient lighting, functional ceiling fans, CCTV surveillance systems and security personnel.

The department has directed authorities to address these shortcomings on priority, stating that providing a safe, hygienic and student-friendly learning environment remains one of the administration's foremost responsibilities.

Education Department official Vijay Sarkate said the initiative is expected to bring about a positive behavioural change among students while strengthening discipline within educational institutions.

"Regular civic-sense education will help nurture socially aware, disciplined and responsible citizens who understand both their rights and duties towards society," Sarkate said.

Building Responsible Citizens

Education experts believe the move aligns with the broader objective of integrating value-based education into mainstream academics at a time when concerns over civic behaviour, public cleanliness and road safety continue to grow in urban areas.

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With compulsory weekly sessions, structured awareness programmes and regular monitoring through monthly reports, the KDMC hopes the initiative will encourage students to carry these habits beyond the classroom and contribute to building a cleaner, safer and more responsible society.

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