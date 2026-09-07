Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Demolishes 65 Unauthorised Foundations, Structures In Balyani-Galegaon Area

KDMC officials used JCB machines to remove unauthorised rooms and plinths during an enforcement drive in Galegaon | File Photo

Kalyan, September 7, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has stepped up its action against unauthorised constructions, demolishing 65 illegal foundations and structures in Galegaon, near the NRC Company premises in the Balyani area.

The action was carried out in Galegaon behind the NRC Company premises at Dongarwali Maiya, under the KDMC’s ‘A’ Ward jurisdiction. Using JCB machines, the civic team demolished unauthorised rooms and plinths constructed at the site.

The drive comes amid the civic administration’s efforts to curb the spread of unauthorised constructions in the ‘A’ Ward area. Several structures have reportedly been identified for action as part of the ongoing enforcement campaign.

The demolition was carried out on the instructions of KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel and under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Prasad Borkar. The operation was led by ‘A’ Ward Assistant Commissioner Anita Rathod, with officials and staff from the unauthorised construction control department participating in the drive.

A large police contingent was also deployed at the site to maintain law and order during the demolition.

Unauthorised Structures Targeted

The action has drawn attention to unauthorised construction activity in the area, with the civic administration indicating that similar enforcement measures will continue.

Since taking charge as Assistant Commissioner of the ‘A’ Ward, Rathod has been leading a series of actions against unauthorised structures. The latest drive is expected to put further pressure on those involved in developing or occupying unauthorised structures in the area.

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Speaking after the action, Rathod said the demolition drive would continue as part of the civic administration’s efforts to check unauthorised construction.

The KDMC has maintained that action against illegal structures will be carried out in accordance with applicable rules and that identified unauthorised constructions will remain under scrutiny.

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