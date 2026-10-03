Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Blacklists Road Contractor For One Year Over Poor Pothole Repair Work In F Ward

KDMC has withdrawn Bharat Udyog Ltd’s road-maintenance contract and barred the contractor from civic works for a year | AI Generated Image

Kalyan, October 3, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has blacklisted a road contractor for one year after finding repeated lapses and poor-quality workmanship in pothole repair works in Dombivli’s F Ward.

The civic administration has also withdrawn the work assigned to M/s Bharat Udyog Ltd, citing negligence despite repeated instructions to ensure proper road maintenance.

Road Repairs During Monsoon

The action comes against the backdrop of the monsoon, when pothole-filling and road repair works were being undertaken across different wards of the civic limits.

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, KDMC had directed all contractors engaged for road maintenance to ensure that roads were made motorable and kept in proper condition, particularly in view of the increased movement of citizens and the need to maintain law and order during the festival.

According to the civic administration, most wards utilised brief breaks in the monsoon to carry out pothole-filling and road repair works satisfactorily.

However, the contractor appointed for F Ward in the Dombivli division, M/s Bharat Udyog Ltd, allegedly failed to maintain the required standard at several locations.

Contractor Faces Action

Despite repeated directions from the civic authorities, the contractor reportedly continued to show negligence in carrying out the work properly. The lapses assumed greater significance during Ganeshotsav, when roads witness heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement owing to processions, immersion activities and increased public movement.

Taking serious note of the contractor’s failure to comply with the prescribed standards and instructions, the KDMC has withdrawn the assigned work and imposed a one-year blacklisting order against Bharat Udyog Ltd.

The action was formally communicated through a notice issued to the contractor on October 1, 2026, by KDMC City Engineer Anita Pardeshi.

Residents Welcome Decision

The civic administration’s decision has been welcomed by residents, who have pointed out that contractors entrusted with public road maintenance must be held accountable for the quality and timeliness of their work.

Residents have also expressed the view that strict action against agencies failing to meet prescribed standards could serve as a deterrent and help reduce negligence in civic works in the future.

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The KDMC’s action also sends a clear message to contractors engaged in road maintenance that repeated lapses, particularly during critical periods such as the monsoon and major festivals, will not be overlooked.

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