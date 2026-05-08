Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC Standing Committee Clears ₹4.5 Crore Proposal For Medicines, Medical Equipment Procurement

KDMC approves procurement of medicines and medical supplies for civic hospitals ahead of the monsoon season | Photo: Representative Image

Kalyan, May 8: In a significant relief for the public healthcare system ahead of the monsoon season, the Standing Committee of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation on Friday approved the procurement of medicines and medical equipment worth around Rs 4.5 crore for its hospitals and healthcare centres.

Earlier objections raised over transparency concerns

The approval came after the civic administration presented detailed documentation and clarifications before the committee, addressing objections raised during the previous meeting where 13 proposals had been kept on hold over alleged lack of transparency and incomplete information.

Proposal period reduced from two years to one

Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel had originally placed proposals worth approximately Rs 9.5 crore for a two-year procurement period. However, following a suggestion by BJP member Mandar Halbe, Standing Committee Chairman Mallesh Shetty approved the purchases only for a one-year duration, effectively reducing the sanctioned amount to nearly Rs 4.5 crore.

Supplies to benefit civic hospitals and health centres

The medicines and medical supplies will be utilised across the corporation’s major healthcare facilities, including the Rukminibai Hospital and Shastrinagar Hospital, along with Harkisandas Dispensary, three maternity homes, 26 urban health centres and 56 Arogya Vardhini centres operated by the civic body.

Speaking during the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Health Prasad Borkar informed members that three of the 13 pending proposals were related to hospital linen, including bedsheets and clothing material. He further stated that out of 664 types of medicines required by the civic health department, nearly 300 fall under the “essential” category.

Critical medicine stock sufficient for only 15 days

According to officials, the existing stock of several critical medicines is sufficient only for the next 15 days, making immediate procurement necessary, especially in view of the expected rise in monsoon-related infectious diseases.

Committee grants conditional approval

The proposals had earlier triggered heated discussions within the Standing Committee, with several members alleging that the tendering process lacked adequate competition and transparency. Members had also objected to the administration’s failure to furnish complete details during the earlier meeting, resulting in the temporary suspension of the proposals.

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After reviewing the revised submissions on Friday, the committee finally granted conditional approval, while restricting the procurement tenure to one year instead of the initially proposed two-year period.

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