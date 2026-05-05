Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC Installs Outdoor Air Purifiers At Key Junctions To Tackle Rising Pollution

KDMC installs air purifiers at busy Kalyan junctions to reduce pollution exposure | File Photo

Kalyan, May 5: In a targeted push against worsening air quality, the KDMC has deployed outdoor air purification systems at three key locations in Kalyan, marking a tech-driven intervention under the Central Government’s National Air Quality Programme.

Installed at Tata Naka, 100 Feet Road, and outside Vani Vidyalaya, the units are designed to clean polluted air at high-footfall and traffic-heavy points. Civic officials describe the move as a “localised solution” to reduce pollution exposure in critical urban pockets.

Tech intervention at pollution hotspots

Executive Engineer Rohini Lokare from KDMC’s Environment Department said the systems work by drawing in contaminated air and filtering out particulate matter such as PM10 and PM2.5, along with harmful gases. The purified air is then released back into the surroundings.

Equipped with multi-stage filtration — including pre-filters, HEPA filters, and activated carbon — the machines operate continuously with low noise and minimal water usage. Smart sensors allow real-time air quality monitoring, while the system is also expected to create a slight cooling effect in the immediate vicinity.

Focused impact, not a citywide fix

Urban experts note that while such systems can improve air quality at specific points, especially congested junctions and commercial zones, their impact remains limited in scale. “These are effective micro-level interventions, but cannot replace broader emission control strategies,” an environmental analyst said.

Funding and accountability

The project is funded by the Central Government, and KDMC has assigned full maintenance responsibility to the contractor for a period of three years. This includes operational efficiency and performance monitoring of the systems.

A step forward, but questions remain

KDMC’s initiative signals a proactive approach to urban pollution management, particularly in high-risk zones. However, questions remain about long-term effectiveness, scalability, and whether such systems can significantly influence overall air quality trends in a rapidly growing urban cluster like Kalyan-Dombivli.

Also Watch:

For now, the project stands as a visible and immediate response to public health concerns. Its real success will depend on sustained performance and parallel large-scale pollution control measures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/