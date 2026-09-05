Kalyan-Dombivli Dahi Handi 2026: Political Groups Shower Govinda Teams With Cash Prizes Upto ₹25 Lakh

Political leaders and Govinda teams participated in large-scale Dahi Handi celebrations across Kalyan-Dombivli, with prizes linked to pyramid heights | File Photo

Kalyan-Dombivli, September 5, 2026: Dahi Handi celebrations across Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday turned into a mix of festivities and political outreach, with various political groups and local leaders organising events and announcing cash prizes worth lakhs of rupees for Govinda teams.

In Dombivli, the main celebration was held at Baji Prabhu Chowk in the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. District president Nandu Parab, group leader Varun Patil, BJP group leader in the civic body Shashikant Kamble and corporator Jatin Prajapati were among those present.

Another major Dahi Handi event was organised in Dombivli West by corporator Dipesh Mhatre. Mhatre said the celebration was being held with the message of a drug-free India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a drug-free society. He also described Dahi Handi as a festival that helps preserve Indian cultural traditions.

Cash Prizes Draw Govinda Teams

In Kalyan East, Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Mahesh Gaikwad, through the Matoshree Gunjai Foundation, organised a Dahi Handi event carrying a top prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Gaikwad said the festival was an integral part of Indian culture and helped strengthen people's connection with their cultural roots.

Also in Kalyan East, the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation organised a Dahi Handi event through Nilesh Shinde, with a prize of Rs 21 lakh. The Namo Gauri Vinayak Dahi Handi Mandal announced a prize of Rs 11,11,111.

Political Leaders Join Celebrations

In Kalyan West, Shiv Sena (UBT) city chief Bala Parab organised a Dahi Handi event outside the civic headquarters, with cash prizes running into lakhs of rupees.

Another large-scale celebration was held at Shivaji Chowk by Shiv Sena (Shinde) city chief Ravi Patil, who also announced substantial cash prizes for participating Govinda teams.

Across Kalyan-Dombivli, Govinda teams competed to form increasingly tall human pyramids, with prizes being awarded according to the number of tiers successfully formed.

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Festivities Become Outreach Platform

The celebrations drew large crowds, with music, cultural programmes and enthusiastic participation continuing through the day. While the festival retained its traditional character, the scale of the events and the presence of political leaders also made Dahi Handi an important platform for political outreach and public engagement in the twin-city region.

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