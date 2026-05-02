Kalyan-Dombivli Civic Clerk Held In ₹40,000 Bribery Case; Probe Uncovers 3.5-Year Fake Fire NOC Racket

Accused Bharat Patole | File Photo

Kalyan, May 2: A major corruption scandal has surfaced within the civic body after a clerk, Bharat Patole, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe, with investigations now uncovering a long-running racket involving fake fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

According to officials from the ACB, Patole had allegedly been issuing fraudulent fire NOCs for nearly three-and-a-half years using forged seals and documents, even after being transferred from the fire brigade department.

Fake NOC racket under probe

Patole began his career as a peon in the fire brigade department before being promoted to a clerk. However, investigators revealed that after his transfer to the KDMC headquarters in August 2022, he continued manipulating the system by issuing duplicate fire NOCs.

Sources indicate that Patole exploited rejected fire safety applications. Cases that were officially denied by the fire brigade were allegedly “cleared” by him through fake documentation in exchange for money, creating a parallel illegal approval system.

Contractors also under scanner

The probe has also pointed towards the involvement of certain fire contractors, who are suspected to have facilitated the racket. These contractors allegedly coordinated with Patole to push through invalid or non-compliant cases using forged NOCs, raising serious concerns about public safety and regulatory oversight.

The breakthrough came on Thursday, April 30, when the ACB team conducted a raid at the KDMC headquarters and caught Patole accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. He had reportedly demanded the amount from Sai English School in Kalyan East in exchange for issuing a fire NOC.

Following the arrest, officials launched a deeper investigation to trace the extent of the racket and identify all beneficiaries and accomplices.

Calls for detailed inquiry

Shockingly, senior fire brigade officials have admitted that they were unaware of the scale of the fraudulent operations. Civic authorities now face tough questions over internal monitoring failures.

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A senior KDMC official stated that a comprehensive inquiry is necessary to uncover the full extent of the scam, identify all those involved, and prevent such breaches in the future.

The ACB is currently interrogating Patole and working to piece together the network behind the operation, with more revelations expected in the coming days.

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