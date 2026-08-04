Kalyan-Dombivli: 2 Swine Flu Cases Detected In KDMC Limits; Civic Body To Issue Show-Cause Notice To Private Hospital Over Reporting Delay

KDMC has intensified disease surveillance after detecting two H1N1 cases and initiating action against a private hospital over an alleged reporting delay | AI Generated Representational Image

Kalyan, August 4, 2026: The detection of two swine flu (H1N1 influenza) cases within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits has prompted the civic health authorities to intensify surveillance and reinforce infectious disease monitoring across the city.

While both patients have recovered and been discharged, the incident has raised concerns after the private hospital where they were treated allegedly failed to inform the municipal health authorities in a timely manner, as mandated under public health regulations.

Hospital Faces Action

According to KDMC officials, all private hospitals are required to immediately notify the nearest Urban Health Centre and the Municipal Health Department whenever a patient is diagnosed with a notifiable infectious or epidemic-prone disease.

Such reporting enables civic authorities to initiate rapid response measures, including epidemiological surveillance, field investigations, collection of water samples where necessary, contact tracing and preventive interventions to curb the spread of infection.

Health officials said the two patients, who had tested positive for H1N1 influenza, received treatment at a private hospital within the KDMC jurisdiction.

Their condition remained stable throughout the course of treatment. One patient was discharged on Monday, while the second was discharged on Tuesday after making a satisfactory recovery.

However, the hospital allegedly failed to communicate the confirmed cases to the municipal authorities immediately after diagnosis. The delay came to light only later, prompting the KDMC Health Department to initiate proceedings to issue a show-cause notice to the hospital for violating mandatory disease reporting norms.

Health Department Warning

Confirming the development, Dr. Sandeep Mukne, Medical Officer of KDMC's Health Control Department, said that strict compliance with disease notification protocols is essential for effective public health management.

"Every private healthcare facility is legally obligated to report cases of infectious diseases without delay. Failure to do so hampers the civic body's disease surveillance mechanism and delays preventive measures. Appropriate action will be taken against any hospital found suppressing or delaying such information," Dr. Mukne said.

Monsoon Disease Surveillance

Meanwhile, the civic administration has continued its surveillance of seasonal and vector-borne diseases during the ongoing monsoon period.

Official data released by KDMC for the period between June 1 and July 30 recorded the following cases of communicable diseases across the municipal limits:

● Dengue: 12 cases

● Malaria: 28 cases

● Typhoid: 54 cases

● Jaundice (Hepatitis): 36 cases

● Dysentery: 69 cases

● Diarrhoea: 10 cases

● Fever: 4,554 cases

Health officials said that although the number of H1N1 cases remains limited, timely reporting by hospitals is critical to prevent community transmission and ensure prompt public health intervention.

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The municipal corporation has appealed to residents to remain vigilant during the monsoon season and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as persistent fever, cough, cold, sore throat, breathlessness or flu-like illness.

Citizens have also been advised to maintain personal hygiene, avoid self-medication and follow medical advice to reduce the risk of seasonal infections.

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