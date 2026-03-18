Kalyan District And Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Alleged Chhota Rajan Aide ‘PD’ In Railway Contractor Assault Case

Kalyan court denies relief to alleged gangster aide in railway contractor assault case |

Kalyan, March 18: In a significant development, the Kalyan District and Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Prashant Deshmukh alias ‘PD’, an alleged associate of Chhota Rajan, in connection with the brutal assault on a railway contractor on the day of Holi.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge P.P. Mule, observed that the consent affidavit submitted by the victim could have been obtained under pressure and therefore held no legal value in deciding the bail application. The court emphasised that such consent cannot override the seriousness of the allegations.

Details of the assault case

The case pertains to an incident in Kalyan where railway contractor Vishal Naidu was allegedly attacked in a public place using sharp weapons and paver blocks.

According to the complaint, Naidu had received death threats from Deshmukh over a phone call prior to the attack. The assault was allegedly carried out by Deshmukh’s associates at his behest.

A case has been registered at the Bazaar Peth Police Station, and the accused, along with his accomplices, has been absconding since the incident. The court also noted the possibility of the accused influencing witnesses and evading investigation, which weighed heavily against granting him pre-arrest protection.

Defence arguments rejected by court

During the hearing, the defence argued that Deshmukh was not present at the crime scene and that his past criminal record should not be considered in this case.

However, the prosecution described him as a key operative linked to the underworld network of Chhota Rajan and the alleged head of the ‘PD Gang,’ asserting that the attack was orchestrated under his instructions.

Also Watch:

Investigation continues as accused remains absconding

Investigations further revealed that the accused and the victim were once closely associated, but their relationship had deteriorated over the years, leading to a complete breakdown in communication.

The police have intensified efforts to trace the accused, and further investigation in the case is currently underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/