Khadakpada Police have registered a case against three accused for allegedly cheating a Kalyan couple of Rs 40.49 lakh through promises of government employment | File Photo

Kalyan, November 19, 2026: A Vadapav-selling couple in Kalyan allegedly lost over ₹40.49 lakh after three people lured them with promises of securing government jobs in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD).

The accused allegedly gained the couple’s confidence by claiming to have connections in Mantralaya and subsequently collected money under various pretexts, including identity cards, application processing, GST and official fees.

Promise Of Government Jobs

According to the police complaint, the complainant, Deepti Gautam Rajawat-Patil (28), runs a Vadapav business with her husband, Gautam Rajawat, to support their family.

In July 2025, Nidhi Nitin Agivale (28), an acquaintance from her maternal family's side, approached her with an offer to arrange government jobs for both her and her husband through her alleged contacts in Mantralaya.

Deshmukh allegedly presented himself as someone connected with Mantralaya and began demanding money at different stages. He reportedly cited expenses for identity cards, application processing, signatures of senior officials, application transfer fees, GST, counter charges and final application formalities to convince the couple to keep making payments.

Over ₹40 Lakh Allegedly Collected

Between September 22, 2025, and March 6, 2026, the couple allegedly transferred ₹4,99,455 through UPI. Deshmukh subsequently claimed that money had to be handed over to senior officials and directed them to pay his associate, Naresh Tukaram Chindarkar (35).

Acting on his instructions, the couple allegedly handed over ₹35.50 lakh in cash to Chindarkar on different occasions at Amrut Park in Kalyan. An additional ₹1 lakh was transferred through a cancelled cheque. The total amount allegedly paid by the couple reached ₹40,49,445.

Khadakpada Police Register Case

However, despite repeated payments, neither of them received a government job. When Deepti began seeking clarification about the money, the accused allegedly started giving evasive responses.

Realising that they had been cheated, she approached Khadakpada police and lodged a complaint against Nidhi Agivale, Sunil Deshmukh and Naresh Chindarkar.

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Khadakpada police have registered a case against all three accused and initiated an investigation into the alleged recruitment fraud. The police are now investigating the money trail and the role of each accused.

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