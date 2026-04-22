Kalyan Crime: Unidentified Man Found Murdered Near Khadavli Riverbank; Police Suspect Stone Attack

Unidentified man’s body found near Khadavli riverbank, police suspect murder | Representational Image

Kalyan, April 22: An unidentified youth was found dead near a riverbank in Khadavli village, under the Kalyan Taluka Police Station limits, on April 21, 2026. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was likely murdered by being bludgeoned with a stone, sending shockwaves across the locality.

Body found near riverbank

In a disturbing incident, the body of an unidentified man was discovered near a riverbank in Khadavli, triggering panic among residents of the area. According to police sources, the deceased appears to be between 25 and 30 years old. His identity has not yet been established, adding to the mystery surrounding the case.

Probe and initial findings

Upon receiving information, a team from the Kalyan Taluka Police Station promptly reached the spot and carried out a panchnama. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. However, based on preliminary observations, police suspect that the victim was brutally attacked with a stone, leading to his death.

Local concern and investigation

The incident has raised concerns about safety in the area, with locals expressing fear following the discovery. Police officials have launched an investigation to uncover the motive behind the crime and identify the perpetrators involved.

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Appeal for identification

Authorities have also appealed to the public to assist in identifying the deceased. Anyone with information regarding a missing person matching the description is requested to contact the Kalyan Taluka Police Station without delay.

Police have assured that all angles are being thoroughly investigated and expressed confidence that the accused will be identified and arrested soon.

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