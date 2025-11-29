Kalyan Crime: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Functionary Murdered Near Mamnoli; Police Probe Old Rivalry Angle

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Kiran Ghorad was murdered near Mamnoli on the Kalyan–Murbad highway, prompting a major police investigation | File Photo

Kalyan, Nov 29: A shocking murder on the Kalyan–Murbad highway has sent shockwaves through the rural belt on Friday evening. Kiran Hema Ghorad (32), a resident of Goveli and a local Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) office-bearer, was brutally killed near Mamnoli village around 7 pm. Police say the attack appears to stem from an old rivalry, triggering panic and unrest in Goveli as the news spread.

Altercation at Dhaba Turns Fatal

According to the Kalyan Rural Police, Ghorad had stopped at the Sai Milan Dhaba in Mamnoli for dinner when a group confronted him, leading to a heated altercation. Investigators revealed that the assailants were believed to be his former friends, who allegedly launched a violent attack with sharp weapons, inflicting deep injuries to his stomach, back and head. Ghorad succumbed to his wounds on the spot.

Security Tightened in Goveli and Mamnoli

The murder has created palpable tension in Goveli and the adjoining Mamnoli area. To prevent any untoward incidents, police have deployed additional security in the area.

CCTV Footage and Digital Trails Under Scrutiny

Senior officers confirmed that CCTV footage from the vicinity is being examined. A detailed probe is underway into Ghorad’s recent movements, communications, mobile phone data, financial dealings and any strained relationships that may point to the motive. While investigators claim to have obtained significant leads, they have not yet issued an official confirmation.

Locals Demand Swift Arrests; Police Teams Activated

The brutal killing has triggered outrage among locals, with social activists demanding immediate arrests and a transparent inquiry. Multiple police teams are actively working to identify and nab the suspects. Officials indicated that the investigation is progressing rapidly, and arrests are expected soon.

