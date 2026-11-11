Kalyan Crime: Man Shoots Father And Brother Over Property Dispute In Gurvalipada Near Titwala; Accused Arrested

Kalyan Taluka Police arrested Kalpesh Shelar within hours of the shooting and are investigating the source of the firearm and the circumstances surrounding the family dispute | File Photo

Kalyan, November 11, 2026: A long-standing family property dispute turned violent in Gurvalipada village near Titwala on Tuesday night, when a man allegedly opened fire on his father and brother, leaving both critically injured.

The accused, identified as Kalpesh Shelar, fled the scene in a white WagonR after the shooting but was arrested by the Kalyan Taluka police within a few hours.

According to preliminary police information, the incident took place at around 9.15 pm. Kalpesh allegedly reached his family home in Gurvalipada and fired at his father, Baliram Shelar, and brother, Bharat Shelar, following a dispute over the division of family property. Both men sustained serious bullet injuries and collapsed at the spot.

The sound of gunshots triggered panic in the village, with residents rushing out of their homes. Locals immediately helped shift the injured men to Aayush Hospital in Kalyan.

However, considering their critical condition, doctors referred them to Jupiter Hospital in Thane for further treatment. Preliminary information suggests that one of the victims sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen. Both remain in critical condition.

Accused's Wife Detained

Police said Kalpesh escaped in a white WagonR immediately after the firing. Acting swiftly, the Kalyan Taluka police launched a search operation and managed to apprehend him within hours. Police Inspector Dhananjay Pore confirmed the arrest.

The accused's wife, Rasika, who was present at the scene, has also been detained for questioning. Police are investigating whether she had any role in the shooting.

Property Dispute Allegedly Behind Attack

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack stemmed from a prolonged dispute over the family's property. Kalpesh had reportedly been living separately for the past one-and-a-half years and had repeatedly demanded his share of the family property, leading to strained relations with his father and brother. On Tuesday night, he allegedly arrived unexpectedly and opened fire on the two family members.

Police Probe Source Of Weapon

While the property dispute is suspected to be the immediate trigger, investigators are probing the circumstances leading to the shooting and how the accused procured the firearm.

A case has been registered at Kalyan Taluka Police Station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are questioning the accused to establish the source of the weapon and ascertain the sequence of events.

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The shocking incident has sent ripples through Gurvalipada and neighbouring areas, raising concerns over the violent escalation of a family property dispute.

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