Kalyan Crime: Man Falls For Postal Department Job Fraud, Loses ₹3 Lakh While Seeking Employment For Son

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 01:05 AM IST
Representational Image

The police have registered a case against a man who allegedly duped a 61-year-old friend of Rs3 lakh on the pretext of providing his son a job in the postal department.

According to the police, the complainant is a retired railway official and resides in Kalyan. He had told his school friend about scouting a job for his son and the accused claimed that being an ex-employee of the postal department, he has got got several people employed in his department. The complainant paid the money, as discussed with the accused, and kept waiting for the appointment letter for his son.

Whenever the complainant made inquiries about the job appointment letter, the accused would give evasive replies citing different reasons for delay. Later the accused gave an appointment letter of Government of India, Ministry of Communication, Department of Posts, Maharashtra Circle Mumbai to the complainant.

In the said letter, it was advised to contact the Akola post office and complete the pre-appointment formalities. The said letter had the signature of Assistant Director General, Maharashtra Circle, Mumbai. However, despite providing all necessary documents when the complainant’s son did not get the job, the suspicion arose.

Later the victim realised that the documents provided by the accused were fake and he approached the police for an FIR.

