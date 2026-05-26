Kalyan Crime: Family Attacked With Sharp Weapons For Opposing Alleged Drug Trade; Several Injured

Police investigate after multiple members of a Kalyan family were injured in a violent attack allegedly linked to opposition to local drug activities | File Photo

Kalyan, May 25: A shocking incident of violence has surfaced from the Fish Market area in Kalyan West, where a family that had allegedly been opposing illegal drug activities in the locality was brutally attacked by a group of assailants armed with sharp weapons.

Several members of the family sustained injuries in the assault and are currently undergoing treatment, triggering tension in the area and raising serious questions over law and order.

According to information received, the victim family had been repeatedly voicing concerns against the alleged drug menace and anti-social activities prevailing in the locality. The family members had also lodged multiple complaints with the police against local drug peddlers and addicts operating in the area.

Attack allegedly linked to earlier dispute

Sources said the attack is suspected to be linked to an earlier molestation case involving a minor girl from the locality. A few days ago, the victim family had approached the police after the minor was allegedly harassed by local miscreants. Following the complaint, police had initiated action against some accused persons, which reportedly intensified tensions in the area.

The situation escalated when a woman from the family was allegedly assaulted by the accused. As other family members rushed to her rescue, the attackers allegedly launched a violent assault using sharp weapons and other objects, leaving several persons seriously injured.

Residents report panic after assault

Eyewitnesses claimed chaos erupted in the locality following the attack, creating panic among residents. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

The victim family has alleged that despite repeated complaints regarding illegal drug activities and anti-social elements, strict preventive action was not taken by the authorities. They claimed that had timely action been initiated earlier, the attack could have been prevented.

Police begin investigation

Meanwhile, the Bazarpeth Police Station has registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Police officials are reportedly examining CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses to identify all those involved in the assault.

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The incident has once again brought the spotlight on the growing drug menace and deteriorating law-and-order situation in parts of Kalyan. Local residents have demanded stringent action against the accused and stronger policing to curb criminal activities in the area.

As tension continues to prevail in the locality, citizens are now closely watching the next course of action by the police administration.

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