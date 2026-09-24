Kalyan Crime Branch Recovers 21 Stolen Bikes Worth ₹11.40 Lakh, 2 Arrested; 15 Cases Solved

Police recovered 21 motorcycles during an investigation that linked two arrested suspects to vehicle theft cases across four districts | File Photo

Kalyan, September 24, 2026: The Kalyan Crime Branch's Unit-3 has arrested two alleged vehicle thieves and recovered 21 stolen motorcycles worth around Rs 11.40 lakh, police said.

The arrests have helped investigators trace 15 vehicle theft cases registered across Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Nanded districts, while efforts are underway to identify the owners of six of the recovered motorcycles.

Accused Have Criminal Records

The accused have been identified as Sarvar Annu Sayyed (42), a resident of Patil Nagar, Ambivli, and Gazi Rafiq Jafri (28), from Ambivli.

According to police, both accused have previous criminal records. Sarvar has 30 cases registered against him, while Gazi has 37 cases. Their previous cases include allegations related to theft, robbery, chain-snatching, offences under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and assault on police personnel.

Investigation Traces 15 Cases

The investigation began after a motorcycle theft case was registered at Khadakpada Police Station and was handed over to Unit-3 of the Kalyan Crime Branch for further investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Ajit Shinde said the team developed information through a confidential source and technical investigation before laying a trap and apprehending the two suspects. During interrogation, police recovered 21 motorcycles allegedly linked to various theft cases.

The cases traced during the investigation include those registered at Khadakpada, Mahatma Phule, Dombivli, Mumbra, Narpoli, Kapurbawdi, Titwala, Wada, Kasturba, Loha (Nanded) and Diaghar police stations.

Six Bike Owners Yet To Be Traced

Police said six of the recovered motorcycles have not yet been linked to their owners, and further verification is underway.

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The operation was conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ajit Shinde. Police Inspector Mahesh Kale, Assistant Police Inspector Sarjerao Patil, Ganesh Dalvi and Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Bhise were part of the team that carried out the arrests and recovery.

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