Kalyan Crime Branch Raids Dombivli Shed, Seizes Liquor Worth ₹7.22 Lakh; 3 Held

Police recovered thousands of liquor bottles and plastic pipes allegedly used to conceal the consignment during a raid in Dombivli | File Photo

Dombivli, September 30, 2026: The Kalyan Crime Branch’s Unit-3 has busted an alleged illegal liquor transportation racket in Dombivli, seizing 7,920 sealed bottles of liquor worth Rs 7.22 lakh and arresting three persons.

The liquor reportedly sourced from Diu-Daman was allegedly being concealed inside plastic pipes and prepared for transportation to Rajkot in Gujarat.

Liquor Consignment Found In Shed

Acting on a tip-off received during a crackdown on illegal liquor under the Thane Police Commissionerate, a team from Unit-3 raided a tin-sheet shed near Shelar Maidan in Khambalpada, Dombivli.

According to Senior Police Inspector Ajit Shinde, the team had been conducting searches for illegal liquor in the Kalyan division following directions from senior police officials. Acting on the specific information, the police reached the shed and found a large stock of liquor concealed there.

During the search, police recovered 7,920 sealed bottles of liquor of different brands. Investigators found that the accused were allegedly placing the bottles inside plastic pipes and sealing the pipes with tape. The method was reportedly intended to conceal the liquor and evade detection during its transportation to Rajkot, Gujarat.

Three Persons Arrested

Police also seized 99 plastic pipes from the spot, which were allegedly being used to conceal and pack the liquor bottles.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hiren Shankarbhai Bakr alias Bhanushali, 30, Manish Purushottam Dhuker, 40, and Vipul Ramakrishna Shukla, 22. All three are residents of Gokuldham Society, Navneet Nagar, Deslepada, Dombivli East.

A case has been registered at Tilaknagar Police Station, Dombivli, under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Dalvi is conducting further investigation.

Also Watch:

Supply Chain Under Probe

The Crime Branch is now probing the supply chain and searching for the alleged main supplier behind the consignment. Police are also investigating the intended route and other persons who may have been involved in transporting the liquor to Gujarat.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/