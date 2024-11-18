Kalyan: Crime Branch Arrests Three With 25 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹5 Lakh

The Kalyan Crime Branch has arrested three people for allegedly possessing 25 kilos of ganja worth Rs5 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Ganesh Jamkhandi, Amir Salim Shaikh and Rajravi Patel, all residents of Khadegolvli area of Kalyan (East), an official said on Saturday.
The Crime Branch official said that they received information that a trio would come with ganja at Vithalwadi Railway Station. Subsequently, a team was formed and it laid a trap at the station. The officials intercepted them, checked, and found 25kg of ganja in their possession.
